Tennessee State

52 million people on East Coast under threat for severe thunderstorms

By Julia Jacobo
goodmorningamerica.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the heat hovering over much of the country continues, residents on the East Coast will soon have another extreme weather event to contend with: severe storms. More than 52 million people living along the Interstate 95 corridor will be under threat of severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon. As...

www.goodmorningamerica.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Hot, sticky and potentially stormy Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Heat and humidity are in full force on our Thursday! Temperatures will climb into the low 90s but plentiful moisture will make it feel closer to the triple digits. Southern Maryland will feel between 103° to 108°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for St. Mary's, Calvert, Dorchester and Wicomico Counties until 8 pm.Isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and evening, likely between 3 to 7 p.m. Damaging winds are the main threat.It will remain cloudy Thursday night with a low around 74. A cold front moves through Friday evening and that will trigger more thunderstorms. The Storm...
BALTIMORE, MD
tag24.com

Fish jumps out of water and stabs woman in the groin

Stuart, Florida - A bloody incident off the coast of Florida proves sharks aren't the only dangerous sea predators to be wary of!. Katherine Perkins of Maryland was on a fishing trip off the coast of Florida last week when she was suddenly attacked by a sailfish that leapt out of the water and onto her boat.
FLORIDA STATE
baltimoremagazine.com

The Pawpaw, America’s Largest Edible Fruit, Grows Quietly in Baltimore

Doron Kutnick emerges from the overflowing shrubs of his white farmhouse in Hampstead before his first cup of coffee. It’s late June, just days before the summer solstice, and at 9 a.m., the morning shade still sweeps across the open fields and enclosed greenhouses of the two-acre Two Boots Farm that he runs with his wife, Elisa.
BALTIMORE, MD
Morgan Messenger

Invasive spotted lanternfly expanding its range across our area

The range of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) continues to increase as it threatens fruit trees, hardwood trees and crops in a number of eastern states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. The insect was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014. The spotted lanternfly was first sighted in...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Maryland fishing competition aims to collect invasive fish for research

BALTIMORE -- An assistant professor of physiology at Salisbury University has received a grant to host a fishing competition from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, according to state officials.Dr. Noah Bressman will use the money to host a blue catfish and snakehead tournament on the Nanticoke, Marshyhope, and associated tributaries on July 30, state officials said.Entry into the tournament is free and there will be prizes for participants, according to state officials.The goal of the tournament is to collect specimens for research. Bressman's lab will study the diet, growth, and reproduction habits of the fish. Also, his lab will conduct experiments on the fish bodies, according to state officials.The state grant aims to educate the public on invasive species and encourage people to catch, kill, and eat them, state officials said.People can fish wherever they like along the tributaries but the weigh-in for the event will be in Sharptown at the Cherry Beach Boat Launch, according to state officials.A Maryland Tidal Fishing License is required for participants 16 years old and older, according to a flyer advertising the competition.
MARYLAND STATE
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Washington, D.C.

We may not think of them this way, but Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia are all coastal states. This means they have beaches! If you’re in landlocked Washington, D.C., yearning for a beach to lounge on, we have some near you!. Some offer pristine natural scenery, and others are a...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Staying unsettled in Baltimore area before the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. July 27 — Unsettled pattern continues for the Baltimore area before the weekend arrives. A mix of clouds and sun Wednesday with temps warming back to the more humid upper 80s. A pop up shower and thunderstorm is also possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ocean City Today

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

“The mural, designed and installed by Iowan artist Isaac Campbell, will use the wheat paste technique to capture the faces of 18 Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad”

3125 M Street, NW photo by dccitygirl (alley between Levain Bakery/Irish Pub) “Georgetown is particularly special given Emad and his family are long-time DC residents.”. “On July 20th, the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, a campaign led by family members of Americans wrongfully detained or held hostage abroad, will be unveiling a public mural in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The mural, designed and installed by Iowan artist Isaac Campbell, will use the wheat paste technique to capture the faces of 18 Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.
WASHINGTON, DC
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends July 17 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending July 17, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Fairfax Co.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Virginia’s largest county opened on Wednesday. The new BEYOND / HELLO Cannibus Dispensary store borders Alexandria along Richmond Highway. The store, which will be given a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week, began selling products on Wednesday. Customers, and those with the store and its ownership, say it’s […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PWLiving

Crystal Grottoes, Boonsboro, Maryland

The Appalachian Mountains are known for many things, including the numerous cave systems throughout the mountain range. This includes popular caves like Luray Caverns in Virginia and the Mammoth Cave in Kentucky, to lesser-known caves like Crystal Grottoes in Maryland. Maryland is mainly known for its waters, although many of...
Bay Weekly

Largest Crab Feast in the World Returns

It’s back! Often billed as the largest crab feast in the world, the 77th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, come rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The traditional format of the event took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but the club did sell crabs-to-go. This year, the event returns to in-person dining.
whatsupmag.com

Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival Returns to Eastern Shore for 6th Year

Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Best Summer Fun Value and Supporting a Great Cause. Cordova, MD. – Now it its 6th year, the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival is set to fly away August 5-7, 2022 in Cordova, MD at Triple Creek Vineyard. There is nothing...
Nottingham MD

Maryland permanently preserves 225 acres of Baltimore County farmland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works approved seven new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on July 27th. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 824 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $4 million. An estimated 225 acres will be preserved in Baltimore County.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

