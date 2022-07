2023 top 15 recruit and number one overall safety Caleb Downs has committed to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The program continues to pull in top-level talent to replace the players that they send to the NFL every single year. He committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Ohio State Buckeyes. Other schools also offered him throughout his recruitment. The Georgia native will leave his home state for the Crimson Tide.

