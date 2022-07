Germany will play England in the Euro 2022 final after they defeated France thanks to a double from captain Alexandra Popp in Milton Keynes.The eight-time European champions Germany took a deserved lead near the end of a fast-paced opening half, as Popp arrived into the box to score for the fifth match in a row at the tournament.But it was quickly cancelled out before the break by the French, playing in their first major tournament semi-final, when Kadidiatou Diani’s fierce hit rebounded off the post and cannoned off the unfortunate goalkeeper Merle Frohms.France would have the better chances in...

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO