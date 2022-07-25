ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

Divorces: July 10-16, 2022

The following people were granted divorces...

thewashingtondailynews.com

Marriages: July 10-16

The following people were married in Beaufort County from July 10-16, 2022. Amy Lee Blatt Vandiford and Kevin Christopher Linton. Ana Yasmin Luis Vasquez and Mitchell Dean Hammonds. July 16. Lynsey Raquel Little and John Curtis Oswald. Kimberly Hope Braddy and Ronald Keith Varnell.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County announces new volunteer coordinator

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has hired a new volunteer coordinator to lead the organization in volunteer recruitment and engagement. Buna Cumbie III will take on the position effective August 1. His primary responsibilities will include the recruitment, scheduling and coordination of work groups and individual volunteers for the entire affiliate. This includes the areas of new construction, neighborhood revitalization, critical repairs, our ReStore and administrative/office support. Cumbie will also promote general volunteer opportunities to faith, corporate, and civic communities as well as assist with the development and implementation of a recruitment plan to meet the affiliate’s volunteer needs.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth approved for transfer to renowned Atlanta hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth’s health insurance company has approved his transfer to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, his family announced Tuesday. Hedgepeth, Beaufort County’s emergency services director and a local pastor, has been recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident in June. His family reported Saturday that their medical insurance had denied Hedgepeth a transfer to the Shepherd Center, a renowned rehabilitation hospital. The family said at that time they’d appeal the decision, and their efforts seem to have paid off.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Jeffrey Odham defeats Toussaint Summers to become New Bern mayor

$1 million in state funding to improve oyster sanctuaries. ‘He made me proud’: Family of fatal Kinston shooting victim speaks out. The family of a 17-year-old father who was shot and killed in Kinston is speaking out for the first time. Virginia man charged in Onslow County murder. Updated:...
KINSTON, NC
Beaufort, NC
Beaufort County, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County offers free paternity testing

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Department of Child Support Services will offer free confidential DNA testing in just a few days. This will be the second time the Department has offered this kind of testing. Family Support Services Program Administrator, Sonya Scott said the one day of free...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New ABC warehouse, store coming to Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — More business and economic opportunities are coming to one Eastern North Carolina county. The community of Bridgeton in Craven County is welcoming a new ABC warehouse and retail store. After outgrowing the office and warehouse space located near Glenburnie Road, a bigger warehouse with more office space and a more modern […]
BRIDGETON, NC
WITN

Craven County deputies ID women wanted for potential fraud questioning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Craven County say they have identified three women wanted for questioning in potential food stamp fraud. Earlier today, they asked for the public’s help and posted photos of the women. They were wanted for questioning over potential food stamp fraud at the Piggly Wiggly and Five Points Mini Mart in New Bern.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Bunch recognized with DAISY Award for nursing excellence

WASHINGTON, NC – ECU Health Beaufort Hospital is thrilled to recognize our most recent DAISY award winner, Sheena Bunch. Sheena is an extraordinary nurse who goes beyond every day for the patients and families we serve. The DAISY Award recognizes extraordinary nurses who demonstrate the attributes of an exceptional professional such as compassion, teamwork, persistent patient advocacy, community awareness along with timely, informative and therapeutic communication and consistent adherence to the highest clinical and ethical standards of the nursing profession.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
piratemedia1.com

Paddock Club Stairway Case sculpture to support community

Community members from Greenville, North Carolina, and Emerge Gallery and Art Center discuss the approval, upcoming installation and benefits the Paddock Club Stairway Case will bring to locals and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Holly Garriott, executive director for the Pitt County Arts Council, said the Paddock Club art piece...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pet of the Week: Livia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for July 27 is Livia. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says the almost four month old puppy has been in their care since May. The sweet girl is a friend to all who loves both puppies and people. All...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Ayden, quilting and good food

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Our Living Local segment took us to Ayden on Tuesday. There we found a unique quilting club and class and we were reminded once again about the great BBQ you can find at one famous location. Ayden is known for being a small and quaint town that has a lot of […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Auditions begin for New Bern’s Ghost Walk

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Historical Society is looking for some spooky characters. Whether you are a spirited novice or have lots of ghostly experience, the Historical Society wants you to portray the historic characters in this year’s Ghostwalk. The Ghostwalk brings to life some of the personalities of New Bern’s past. Each year a new and different batch of spirits appears.
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Noon Rotary

Christ Church Washington Pastor Joshua Yoder spoke to the Washington Noon Rotary Club Monday about podcasts. Yoder explained how to start a podcast and gave a brief history about podcasts. He has his own podcast titled Unbinding the Bible, which is an invitation to reread the Old Testament with Jesus in mind and to “unbind” it from the many ways it’s been misread and misapplied.
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Nurses congratulated at monthly meeting

MOREHEAD CITY – Healthcare providers have earned the title "hero" in recent times as they work tirelessly to positively impact their community. On Monday, July 25, four such individuals stood out from the crowd and were congratulated during Carteret Health Care hospital's monthly Board of Directors meeting. Michelle Barrett,...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth family still optimistic despite setbacks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carnie Hedgepeth family remains optimistic about his progress despite some recent setbacks. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the family said Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director, hasn’t spoken but “continues to open his eyes often, and for longer periods of time. He has also had several instances in which he moved his lips and mouth as if he were trying to speak.”
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Deed transfers: July 10-16, 2022

The following property transactions were made in Beaufort County from July 10-16, 2022. Brent Michael McCain to Bagley 1778 LLC, property in Bath Township. Grimes built Construction LLC to Alice Sneed, Lot 28 Laurcour Farms, Washington Township. July 12. Kent R. Buckman Exec. to Cierra Michelle Buckman, two parcels on...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

