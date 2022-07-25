Divorces: July 10-16, 2022

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has hired a new volunteer coordinator to lead the organization in volunteer recruitment and engagement. Buna Cumbie III will take on the position effective August 1. His primary responsibilities will include the recruitment, scheduling and coordination of work groups and individual volunteers for the entire affiliate. This includes the areas of new construction, neighborhood revitalization, critical repairs, our ReStore and administrative/office support. Cumbie will also promote general volunteer opportunities to faith, corporate, and civic communities as well as assist with the development and implementation of a recruitment plan to meet the affiliate’s volunteer needs.

