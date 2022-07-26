'Ozark' star Laura Linney honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Laura Linney has a 30-plus year career in movies and on television.

She also has an established career on Broadway.

Now, because of her achievements, she also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Over the years, she's collected four Emmy awards and three Oscar nominations.

Her good friend, actress Holland Taylor, told the crowd, it's an embarrassment of acting riches.

"I mean, it's over a hundred! A hundred! I mean, was that necessary?" Taylor said.

The win list could go higher. Linney is up for an Emmy again this year for her work on "Ozark." It's her third nomination for the series. She told the crowd that in our challenging and chaotic world, the arts should be praised.

"Regardless of your profession or your belief system, the arts are just good for you, for your family, for your community at large. They make everyone and everything better. That is a truth that I hold dear," Linney said.

Her friends hold her dear!

"She's a star in life," said actress Jeanne Triplehorn, her good friend of more than 30 years. "I know that's sort of cliche but she is. She's just a star of a human being," she said.

As for the pomp and circumstance of the star ceremony on the famous Walk of Fame, Linney said, "I wish I was the type of person who could just do a jig and be outrageously loud about all of it. It's just not my nature. But that doesn't mean that it doesn't mean something to me. It really does."

Linney was especially glad to have family members at the ceremony, including her mom, Ann Perse, who told us, "Do you know she popped out of the womb knowing exactly what she wanted to do?" Perse also got emotional when she said of her talented daughter, "She is a gift from God to me and I'm immensely proud of her today."

If you'd like to see Linney's star on the Walk of Fame, it's on the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard, right next to her the star of her "Ozark" leading man, Jason Bateman.