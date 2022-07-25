ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Department of Health Announces New Paid Internship Program

By Fatima Yazdi
mymcmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced Friday a new Public Health Workforce Development Internship Program that provides 13-week paid internships for undergraduate and graduate students. The program provides remote,...

www.mymcmedia.org

Study: Maryland Schools Rank 5th in the Nation

A new study looks at public school systems across the country and ranks Maryland fifth in the nation. WalletHub, a personal finance website, compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 32 key measures of school quality and safety. They included math and reading test scores, number of students taking advanced placement exams, school safety, and number of blue ribbon schools per capita.
MARYLAND STATE
