ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Liz Cheney slams Tom Cotton for criticising Jan 6 hearings despite not watching them

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1aVD_0gsrNSqT00

Congresswoman Liz Cheney tore into Arkansas senator Tom Cotton for criticising the public hearings conducted by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

Speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt , Mr Cotton on Monday said the hearings lack cross-examination of witnesses, which was far from "Anglo-American jurisprudence".

"And I think what you’ve seen over the last few week is why Anglo-American jurisprudence going back centuries has found that adversarial inquiry, cross-examination is the best way to get at the truth," the senator said.

“There is no one on that committee who takes a view different from Nancy Pelosi, or even a view that’s like, we should examine the full context of all of these statements, of all of these recordings, of all of this video," he said.

However, while disparaging the committee hearings, the senator "confessed" that he has not watched any of them. "I’ve not seen any of them out of the context that I see a snippet here or there on the news," he told the host.

Ms Cheney, one of the two Republicans on the investigating committee, slammed Mr Cotton for criticising the hearings without even watching them.

"Hey Tom Cotton - heard you on Hugh Hewitt criticizing the Jan 6 hearings. Then you said the strangest thing; you admitted you hadn’t watched any of them (sic)," Ms Cheney wrote on Twitter.

She continued: "Here’s a tip: actually watching them before rendering judgment is more consistent with 'Anglo-American jurisprudence'."

Mr Cotton had argued that it was unknown whether the videos and the audio recordings of the testimonies were presented in their “full context”.

"They’ve never released the full transcripts. They’ve never released the full videos. We have no idea what those witnesses said in the full context of their depositions," he said.

"Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the two Republicans, clearly share the views of the Democrats on the subject of the committee’s inquiry.

"If you had someone like Jim Jordan or Jim Banks on there, not only would they be privy to all the information, but they would be probing that information and probing witnesses to try to get at truth, which is again what the Anglo-American legal system has done for centuries," he told the radio talk show host.

Meanwhile, the investigating committee has turned up the heat on the Secret Service after a spokesman for the agency claimed that agents were willing to testify under oath and refute parts of the testimony of former White House staff Cassidy Hutchinson .

Ms Hutchinson testified weeks ago that she was told by an agent that former president Donald Trump had grown furious with agents in his vehicle after the 6 January 2021 rally at the Ellipse, where he vowed to join his supporters and march on the Capitol.

According to Ms Hutchinson, an agent told her that Mr Trump was enraged by the statements from his agents declining to take him to the Capitol and supposedly lunged at one of them and attempted to grab the steering wheel of a presidential SUV.

Comments / 455

d Smith
2d ago

Typical Republican criticizing, calling it fake news.. blah blah blah. without even watching. People have no honor, we have very few honorable politicians these days. We need to be able to trust those who represent us & our country. Vote!

Reply(72)
137
Ronn Harmon
2d ago

I wonder what tone of voice and opinion Sen Cotton would take if it was Obama or Biden in office on Jan 6. Before anyone @me just know that I'm a COMMON SENSE voter, and regarding the Republican party common sense is like deodorant. just because you got it doesn't necessarily mean that you will use it. CARRY ON

Reply(8)
47
Mister Ed
2d ago

I get it. Watching conservatives testify under oath about the only time in our nation's history the peaceful transfer of power was interrupted by insurrectionists is embarrassing.Cotton voted to uphold the electoral results because he knew the assertions were not justified or defensible. His lack of interest is regrettable since all Americans should want to make sure this type of thing never happens again.

Reply(2)
68
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Recordings#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Capitol#Anglo
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Liz Cheney urged to run for president as committee pressures Ginni Thomas

As she faces a daunting Republican primary challenge, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been urged to run for president in 2024 by Fox News host Geraldo Rivera – and by her colleague Adam Kinzinger.Meanwhile, the Jan 6 committee is keeping up the pressure on Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent months.Ms Cheney said in an interview on Sunday that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Merrick Garland calls Justice Department’s Jan. 6 probe the ‘most wide-ranging investigation in its history’

The Justice Department plans to prosecute anyone who was “criminally responsible for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday, speaking more expansively than he has previously about a federal criminal investigation that appears to have moved far beyond the rioters who attacked the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A Georgia judge ordered that Jody Hice must testify about efforts to overturn the 2020 election. There are still some thorny issues to work out.

The courts want more information before deciding if immunities apply to the Georgia Republican's potential testimony. Hice, Hice, maybe: Rep. Jody Hice must testify to an Atlanta-area grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, a federal court ruled Monday. However, it left...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The missing piece in the January 6 hearings

(CNN) — "It was missing a piece. And it was not happy." So begins Shel Silverstein's 1976 children's book, "The Missing Piece." Through eight public hearings, the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot has put together a sprawling jigsaw puzzle. It used audio, video, documents, testimony and graphics to assert that then-President Donald Trump spread a lie about the 2020 election being stolen and fired up an angry, armed crowd to converge on Congress as it was certifying Joe Biden's victory -- and then failed to use his power as president to immediately stop the violence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy