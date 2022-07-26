ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

GOP lawmaker attended son’s same-sex wedding days after voting against Respect for Marriage Act

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxeji_0gsrNQ5100

Republican lawmaker Glenn Thompson attended his gay son’s wedding just three days after opposing a bill that would affirm the validity and protection of same-sex marriages , according to reports.

Mr Thompson’s office confirmed to NBC that the congressman was “thrilled to attend and celebrate” his son’s marriage on Friday and the Thompsons are “very happy” to welcome their son-in-law into the family.

“Congressman and Ms Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Maddison Stone, a spokeswoman for Mr Thompson, said in the statement to the outlet. “The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”

Their son, whose identity was not revealed, also confirmed that his father was present when he “married the love of [his] life”.

The Republican, who represents the state’s 15th congressional district, voted against the “Respect for Marriage Act” last Tuesday.

He joined 157 House Republicans to vote against the legislation that would codify the right to same-sex and interracial marriages to protect marriage equality .

The legislation was in direct response to the US Supreme Court ’s suggestion that it could revisit cases that affirm same-sex marriage protections in its recent decision to strike down abortion rights .

However, 47 Republicans joined Democrats in support to pass the bill’s passage on 19 July.

The legislation faces an uncertain future in the frequently deadlocked Senate where 10 Republican lawmakers are needed to join all 50 Democrats in the evenly-divided upper chamber to pass the legislation before president Joe Biden can sign it into law.

After the voting, Mr Thompson’s spokesperson called the Respect for Marriage Act an “election-year messaging stunt”.

It is “nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores,” Mr Stone told local newspaper Centre Daily .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respect For Marriage Act#Same Sex Marriages#Wedding#Racism#Gop#Nbc#House#Republicans#The Us Supreme Court#Democrats
shefinds

Donald Trump’s Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Just Gave An Update On His Cancer Battle: ‘In The Hands Of God’

Jared Kushner is opening up about his previously undisclosed battle with thyroid cancer in his forthcoming memoir, which is to be published next month. According to excerpts of the new book seen by Reuters, Kushner, 41, wrote about being diagnosed with cancer in 2019 when he served as White House senior advisor to his father-in-law, then-president Donald Trump, 76.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

766K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy