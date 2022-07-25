ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

Bonnie Jean (Estep) Stevens

Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonnie Jean (Estep) Stevens 9/9/1930 - 7/24/2022 Bonnie Jean Estep Robbins Stevens passed away peacefully at her home...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Morris, James Phillip

Beloved Father, Son, Brother and Friend, James (Jim) Phillip Morris, passed on July 21st, 2022 after a long battle with depression at the age of 35. Jim is survived by his wife Shandra (Shandi) Wilde Morris, and his three children, Benjamin, Gracie, & Theodore (Teddy), Jim's parents, Robert and Lorrie Morris, his siblings, Brian, Victoria, Russell, Emalie, and Scott, Jim's many nieces and nephews, and his grandparents Mary and Gary Nelson. Jim is preceded in death by his adoring grandparents George & Lois Goggins. Jim was a blessing. All who knew him can attest to the quiet, gentle, and compassionate man he was. All who knew him were touched by the loving service he liberally provided to those in his life. Jim sought to emulate our Savior, Jesus Christ. Jim gave all he had to those privileged with his love and care. Jim was born in Southern California on October 1st, 1986, whereafter his family moved and raised him in Ivins, Utah. He was an honors graduate of Snow Canyon, Class of 2005. He served an LDS Mission in Tacoma, Washington, from 2007-2009. In 2012, he earned an electrical engineering degree from Brigham Young University. Jim was supported in his education and career by his beautiful wife and companion, Shandi. Jim found great pride in providing for their three children, who love and will miss their father dearly. His absence is deeply felt by all those who have been blessed by his light and laughter. His memory will be honored with a viewing from 9:45-10:45 AM on Saturday, July 30 at 993 W. 1000 South, Logan, UT followed by a funeral starting at 11 AM. A viewing will also be held on Friday evening, July 29, at Allen-Hall Mortuary, from 6 to 8 PM. Interment at Wellsville City Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed and can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.net where condolences may also be shared with the family.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Johnson, Susan (Packard)

Johnson Susan Packard Johnson 74 Richmond, Utah passed away July 25, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11 am in the Richmond Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
RICHMOND, UT
Herald-Journal

Martinez, Carmen Balderas

Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Carmen passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 27 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan. Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 28, at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hyde Park at 4 PM. Interment will be at the Millville City Cemetery. To read the full obituary, go online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Brent Tracy

Brent Tracy 1/19/1958 - 7/4/2022 Brent Tracy passed away at his home in Seaside, Oregon, on July 4, 2022. He loved Seaside and believed "life is better on the beach". He was born in Tremonton, Utah to Anthon and Verna Larsen Tracy on January 19, 1958, as the seventh of nine children.
SEASIDE, OR
City
Tremonton, UT
City
Plymouth, UT
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
Tremonton, UT
Obituaries
State
Utah State
Herald-Journal

Atkinson, Elva (Kerr)

Atkinson Elva Kerr Atkinson 86 Dayton, Idaho passed away July 15, 2022. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
DAYTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Preston Posts - July 27, 2022

A great big thank you to the Preston Rotary Club Spectacular Fireworks display they sponsored on Friday, July 22, for the Pioneer Day Celebration. Singer John Daley, Comedian Todd Johnson, and the Nate Burnam Band were featured prior to the fireworks. It was an enjoyable evening to gather as a community.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Large crowds ready for Preston rodeo

When some of the top cowboys and cowgirls enter the arena at Preston, they will be greeted by the biggest crowds ever. With the new seating project complete for the 86th edition of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, 6,700 fans can watch each night, which is up from the 5,300 that could attend in the past. All three nights are sold out.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Softball tourney roundup

On July 21-23, the city of Montpelier was taken over by girls’ softball players & their families. A record-setting sixty-five teams participated in the 15th annual Slugfest Girls Fast-Pitch Softball Tournament. Teams traveled to the Bear Lake valley from locations throughout Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.
MONTPELIER, ID
Person
James
Herald-Journal

American Legion baseball: Wolverines eliminated at state tourney by Sentinels

MILLVILLE — It was an encouraging start for Ridgeline’s American Legion program, but one big inning by a much more experienced opponent proved to be too much to overcome. The St. George Sentinels came storming back from a 3-1 deficit by exploding for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth en route to a 9-4 victory over the Wolverines in a U19 (AA) American Legion state tournament elimination game on Tuesday afternoon.
MILLVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Tremonton hires new police chief; Crockett named assistant chief

After an extensive search, a man with 14 years of law enforcement experience in the Salt Lake City area has been chosen to lead the Tremonton-Garland Police Department. The Tremonton City Council last week unanimously confirmed the appointment of Dustin Cordova to the police department’s top position. The council also appointed Brian Crockett, a 25-year veteran of the department who has been filling in as interim chief for the past four months, as assistant chief.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Ready to rodeo: Arena ready for annual spectacle as seating replacement project finished

This year, fans of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo will enjoy new seating as the project to replace all the old seating comes to a close. Fans have more seating than ever to choose from this year with the addition of nearly 700 new seats. With last year’s changes, that makes a total of 1,400 more seats available including handicapped access and seating.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664. • Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
#Bear River High School
Herald-Journal

American Legion baseball: Wolverines capture U17, U15 state titles

It's fair to say last week was a historic one for Ridgeline's American Legion baseball program. After all, the Wolverines were dominant on their way to winning the U17 and U15 state tournaments. The U17 squad traveled to Price, went 4-0 and outscored the opposition by a 33-5 margin, while the U15 Blue team also went 4-0, was rock solid on the mound and won each of its games by at least five runs.
MILLVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Time to voice concern about N. Logan taxation

North Logan City is again requesting an increase in property taxes. They are required to have a truth in taxation meeting at which time they must allow time for comments from the community and justify their need for the increase. This meeting is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2022, at 6:35 p.m. at the North Logan Library.
NORTH LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Construction starts on new playground at Craner Field

The City of Preston has begun construction on the playground at Craner Field as of July 11 when the equipment was delivered. It was expected to move forward quickly but COVID interfered, striking the team at Burke Playgrounds that has working on the installation. Until they are cleared to return to work the installation has been put on hold.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

J. Dawgs opens a new location on Logan’s east side

J. Dawgs is coming to Logan city this week, as the restaurant prepares to open its sixth store on Wednesday. The grand opening of the brand’s newest gourmet hot dog location will start at 11 a.m. at 505 E. 1400 North. Restaurant owner Jayson Edwards said Logan residents can expect a similar experience to other J. Dawgs locations around the state.
LOGAN, UT
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Herald-Journal

American Legion baseball: Short-handed Trappers one victory away from title game

HYRUM — A lot of baseball teams would have struggled while playing a traditionally strong opponent without a handful of their better players, but to the delight of head coach Trace Hansen, his Trappers didn’t. Instead, short-handed Blacksmith Fork got a masterful pitching performance from Andrew Nielsen, who...
HYRUM, UT
Herald-Journal

What's Up With That? The story behind the Mendon fire station siren

HJ reader email: “An interesting local story might be the siren that blares loudly at Mendon’s fire station any time there’s an emergency. A few folks think that technology is a little, um, outdated.”. HJ response: Virtually all rural fire departments in Cache Valley traditionally used sirens...
MENDON, UT
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley family helps supply body armor, medical aid to Ukrainians

As the Russo-Ukrainian conflict continues, one Cache Valley family sought to help Ukrainians earlier this summer. The Milligans of Millville flew to Poland to donate supplies to those engaging in the conflict on the Ukrainian side of the border. After collecting medical supplies and body armor as well as donations from Cache Valley residents, the trio traveled to Poland on June 22.
MILLVILLE, UT

