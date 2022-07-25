ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayville, IL

Floetta Joyce Meritt

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloetta Joyce Meritt, 85, of Grayville, Illinois, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana. She was born June 24, 1937, in Cowling, Illinois, the daughter of Woodrow “Woody” Funkhouser and Gertrude (Nolan) Funkhouser. She was married to Harold Glen Meritt on August 20, 1955,...

Corena (Fulkerson) Maurer

Corena (Fulkerson) Maurer, age 85, of Evansville, IN, went to join her Savior on July 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Home after a short illness. Corena was born April 15, 1937, in Norris City, IL, to Reba E. (Bryant) Renshaw and Silas Fulkerson. She married Richard Maurer on April 28, 1956. They recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. She passed along her love of and talent for music to her grandchildren and spent many hours driving to piano lessons and attending recitals and concerts. She enjoyed traveling, particularly those trips to Gatlinburg and Myrtle Beach with her family.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Thomas Estus “Tom” Gholson

Thomas Estus “Tom” Gholson, 79, of Harrisburg, IL and formerly of Broughton, IL passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at SIH Herrin Hospital in Herrin, IL. Thomas Estus Gholson was born February 2, 1942 in Broughton, IL the son of Estus Ray “Buster” Gholson and Lura Mae (Faries) Gholson.
BROUGHTON, IL
Suzanne (Bullard) Brown

Suzanne (Bullard) Brown, 68, of Carmi, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on November 2, 1953, in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Ray Edward and Miriam (Shouse) Bullard. She married Gene Brown on December 14, 1974, and he preceded her in death on April 23, 2018. Suzanne graduated in 1971 from Carmi Township High School and later from Wabash Valley College. In 1974, Suzanne began her career as a beautician and owned and operated "A Cut Above" for many years in Carmi. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Carmi. She loved watching sports, especially her grandchildren and the St. Louis Cardinals. Her favorite pastimes included sitting on the porch with Gene enjoying a cup of coffee while watching her hummingbirds, watching nostalgic television, and sharing fond stories of her life with loved ones.
CARMI, IL
Everett Leslie Moore

Everett Leslie Moore, 75, of McLeansboro, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville,IN. Everett was born March 8, 1947 at Vicker’s Hospital in McLeansboro, the son of Leslie Moore and Wilma (Wheeler) Moore. On September 28, 1968 Everett married Mary Ann (Tennyson) Moore, who survives. They would have celebrated 54 years of marriage this year.
MCLEANSBORO, IL
Jack Arrested on White and Jefferson County Warrants

A 39 year old Norris City woman was arrested on multiple arrest warrants. Melisa Jack was arrested on Saturday July 23rd on a White County warrant for Deceptive Practice and on a Jefferson County warrant for Forgery. After Deputy Capeheart had her transported to the White County Jail, it was revealed during the booking of Jack that a small white plastic container was found in her purse, which would later test positive for Fentanyl. She was then also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Jack is being held in the White County Jail on $3,500 bond.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
White County Sheriff Department Arrests Two

Two out of county residents have been arrested in White County on separate offenses. On Monday July 25th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was informed that 37 year old Chance W Young, of Fairfield was in the Courthouse and was wanted on a White County warrant for violating his probation. Young was on probation for Unlawful Delivery of Meth under 5 grams. Young was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail. He is being held on a no bond warrant.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Mercer Arrested On White County Warrant For Criminal Damage to Property

A Carmi has turned himself in on White County warrant. On Monday, July 25th, Ethan W Mercer of 307 Winkler Street in Crossville, arrived at the Carmi Police Department and was placed under arrest and booked in the White County Jail. Mercer was wanted on a White County warrant for criminal damage to property. Mercer paid a $250 bond and was released. A court date for Mercer has been set for August 23rd.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Pinkney Charged with Battery

The Carmi Police Department started their Monday off early. At around 2:30 AM this morning (Monday), a signed complaint for Battery was signed by Levi Franklin against 50 year old Thaddeus Jerome Pinkney of 808 Sycamore Street. Pinkney was arrested and booked in the White County Jail. Pinkney paid a bond of $100 and was released.
CARMI, IL
Oilfield Tubing Theft Reported

A Report of Theft Over $500 was made Wednesday, July 20th, after Reporting Officer George Spencer responded to the Quad B Oil, Inc. Cobble Enhancement Recovery Unit located on County Road 475 E. William Blythe, owner of Quad B Oil, Inc. stated that at some point in the past week 55 joints of oilfield tubing were stolen from the property. They were approximately 31 feet long and he estimated the replacement cost of the tubing would be approximately $7,500-$10,000. An incident report was completed and placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department, no further information has been made available at this time.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Carmi Police Department Weekend Report

Officers with the Carmi Police Department responded to multiple calls over the weekend ranging from theft to battery. On the evening of July 22nd, police were called to 1001 W Walnut Street in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. When officers arrived to the call, they observed marks on a female at the residence which resulted in the arrest of 31 year old Jon T Abbott for Domestic Battery. Abbott is being held in the White County Jail without bond. No additional information is available at this time.
CARMI, IL

