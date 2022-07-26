Tunisia referendum approves expansion of president’s powers – officials

President Kais Saied greets his supporters in Tunis.

Tunisian president Kais Saied has celebrated the almost certain victory of the yes vote in a referendum on a new constitution that hands him wide-ranging powers and risks the return of authoritarian rule in the birthplace of the Arab spring.

Preliminary results for the vote, held a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in what rivals have called a coup, were due late on Tuesday, with a full tally not expected until next month. However, according to an exit poll taken by the Sigma Conseil institute, an overwhelming 92-93% of those who voted on Monday supported the new constitution.

After the projected outcome was announced on national television, Saied supporters drove cars in procession through central Tunis, waving flags and beeping their horns, with some singing the national anthem or shouting “We would sacrifice our souls and our blood for you, Saied!”

At around 2am local time on Tuesday, the president appeared in front of a jubilant crowd.

“Tunisia has entered a new phase,” he said, according to local television, adding that “there was a large crowd in the polling stations and the rate would have been higher if the vote took place over two days”.

Without naming them, the president promised “all those who have committed crimes against the country will be held accountable for their actions”.

Only around a third of 9.3 million registered voters cast ballots, Tunisia’s ISIE electoral commission said, showing widespread apathy with the political process. Still, turnout was higher than many observers had expected, suggesting that Saied continues to enjoy personal popularity almost three years into his mandate.

Tunisia‘s main opposition alliance on Tuesday acccused the electoral board of falsifying turnout numbers. Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, head of the National Salvation Front that includes Saied’s main rivals, said the figures were “inflated and don’t fit with what observers saw on the ground” across Tunisia.

The president seized control of ISIE in April, giving himself the authority to name three of the seven members of the commission including its chief.

Saied’s critics have warned the new constitution would lock in presidential powers that could tip Tunisia back into dictatorship.

The new text would place the president in command of the army, allow him to appoint a government without parliamentary approval and make him virtually impossible to remove from office.

He could also present draft laws to parliament, which would be obliged to give them priority.

Election officials count ballots. President Saied is likely to cement a new constitution that gives him more control over a country he has ruled by decree since suspending parliament a year ago. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The referendum generated few ripples across a region that is still regrouping after a decade of direct challenges to the foundations of its autocracies, which sparked a groundswell of hope that citizens, rather than autocrats, could shape their own destinies.

As revolutions were overturned by military coup in Egypt, by Saudi intervention in Bahrain and – eventually – by Gulf support for Syria’s government, Tunisia was seen as the last hope among the moves to reset the contract between citizen and state, and redefine how politics was done in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have emerged as supporters of Saied, who now appears to have a clear path to transforming the country’s governance from a hybrid parliamentary system to a presidential model that gives him a vice-like grip on the country.

“Although Tunisia was on the right track of political reform, the economic challenges coupled with corruption had been ringing the alarm bells well before Saied’s presidency. A power grab was his answer to the challenges,” said Nancy Okail, a human rights advocate and CEO of the Centre for International Policy

“The regional dynamics 11 years on are certainly not promising,” she added. “The transactional relationship between the west and the region, prioritising oil, with a narrow view of security and the normalisation of relations with autocrats are only making things worse.”

Many voters seemed oblivious to the content of the referendum, or unconcerned by the wide-ranging powers it gave the country’s president. Apathy and fatigue had become constants in Tunisia’s political discourse, which had been beset by corruption and economic woes over the course of several democratically elected governments.

While many view Saied’s moves as a nail in the coffin of the Arab spring, other observers say change on such a scale needs a generational and historical perspective.

“Of course, today’s referendum in Tunisia is a setback for the rooting of a democratic culture in Tunisia,” said HA Hellyer, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “But the history of revolutionary change across the world is like that: a step forward, a step back, and so on. Tunisia, and frankly the Arab world, is no different.

