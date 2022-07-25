Scoresheet: Thorns, San Diego swap defenders; PKI hoops set

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.

MONDAY, JULY 25

Portland Thorns trade — In a swap of young defenders, the Portland Thorns have acquired Tegan McGrady from the San Diego Wave in exchange for defender Madison Pogarch.

The seventh pick in the 2019 NWSL Draft out of Stanford, the 24-year-old McGrady has played in 44 NWSL matches and helped Washington win the 2021 championship before she was traded to San Diego. She played in 10 matches (nine starts) for the Wave at left back.

Pogarch, undrafted out of Rutgers, signed with Portland in May of 2019. She appeared in 48 matches in all competitions with the Thorns.

Thorns general manager Karina LeBlanc said Pogarch approached the club earlier this season and said she would be open to a trade.

"Along with Po, we felt this was the right situation," LeBlanc said in the club's announcement of the trade. "We wish her all the best as she heads to San Diego." Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson said that Pogarch will be missed. She described McGrady as an intense competitor who likes to attack from the fullback position.

The Thorns play at Racing Louisville on Friday.

Moultrie selected — Portland Thorns 16-year-old midfielder Olivia Moultrie has been selected for the United States team that will play in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which takes place Aug. 10-28 in Costa Rica. Moultrie has played seven times for the U-20 national team, scoring two goals.

The U.S. opens the tournament on Aug. 11 against Ghana (10 a.m., FS2). The U-20s face the Netherlands on Aug. 14 (4 p.m., FS1) and conclude the group stage against Japan on Aug. 17 (4 p.m., FS2).

Timbers goalkeeper honored — Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 22 and forward Dairon Asprilla was named to the bench. Ivacic, 28, recorded a season-high six saves — including several difficult stops — in Portland's 2-1 Saturday win over the San Jose Earthquakes, helping Portland extend its unbeaten streak to seven games.

Grant High boys basketball — Dondrale Campbell is the new boys basketball coach at Grant High. Campbell makes the move from Cleveland High, where he coached five seasons and guided the Warriors to the PIL championship last season — that program's first league title in 60 years.

At Grant, Campbell replaces Robert Key, who is the new West Linn boys basketball coach.

Oregon Sports Hall postpones event — The Oregon Sports Hall of Fame has postponed its 2022 induction ceremony. It will now take place on Oct. 9 at the Key Bank Club at Providence Park.

The event was scheduled for July 31, but was postponed because the air conditioning at the venue is awaiting parts for a repair and hot weather is forecast this week.

According to induction ceremony chair Mike Rose, tickets will be honored on Oct. 9 or refunds are available.

The 2022 class includes former Oregon State football coach Dennis Erickson, former Oregon and Barlow High basketball star Fred Jones, NBA referee Terry Durham, Portland Buckaroo hockey player Connie Madigan, high school baseball coach Dave Gasser, Oregon State women's basketball standout Felicia Ragland, masters track and field record-setter Becky Sisley and the Oregon Tech men's basketball teams from 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Portland State football — Three Viking seniors are preseason Big Sky Conference all-league selections. Defensive back Anthony Adams from Newberg, defensive lineman VJ Malo from West Seattle and receiver Beau Kelly from Scottsdale, Arizona are among 30 players selected by media members who cover the league.

• The Vikings were picked to finish eighth by the media and ninth by coaches in the Bg Sky Conference preseason polls released Monday as part of the Big Sky football media day. Montana was picked first in both polls, with Montana State and Sacramento State picked second or third.

Portland State women's basketball — Sofia Llanos, a 5-11 guard/forward from Tarragona, Spain, has joined the Vikings after playing her freshman season at Marshall University in West Virginia. Llanos saw minimal playing time at Marshall, but she played in Spain's third-tier national league at age 15 and moved up to the second-tier national league at 17.

Kraken sign defenseman — Seattle has signed Czechia defenseman Michal Kempny to a one-year contract ($750,000 average annual value). The 32-year-old split last season between the Washington Capitals and their AHL affiliate. He has played in 247 NHL games with Chicago and Washington.

Phil Knight Invitational — The schedule for the Phil Knight Invitational college basketball showcase coming to Portland Nov. 24-27 has been announced. There are five two-game sessions on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, five two-game sessions on Friday, Nov. 25 and six two-game sessions on Sunday, Nov. 27. Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum and the Chiles Center at the University of Portland are the venues.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 through Ticketmaster.com and Rosequarter.com.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Portland win face North Carolina at 10 a.m. at Moda Center; Oregon State men face Duke at noon at Veterans Memorial Coliseum; the Oregon women take on North Carolina at 2 p.m. at the Chiles Center; the Oregon men face Connecticut at 5 p.m. at Moda Center; and Portland State takes on Gonzaga at 9:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Oregon State women play their first game at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 against Iowa at the Chiles Center.

The features 16 men's teams and eight women's teams divided into four separate tournaments.

The four championship games will be held Sunday, Nov. 27 at Moda Center. All games will by on ESPN/ABC channels or platforms.

PK Invitational Men

Thursday, Nov. 24 at Moda Center

North Carolina vs. Portland 10 a.m. (ESPN)

Iowa State vs. Villanova, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Uconn vs. Oregon, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

Alabama vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

PK Invitational Women

Thursday, Nov. 24 at Chiles Center

North Carolina vs. Oregon, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Iowa State vs. Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

PK Legacy Men

Thursday, Nov. 24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Duke vs. Oregon State, 12 noon (ESPN)

Florida vs. Xavier, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Purdue vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Portland State vs. Gonzaga, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

PK Legacy Women

Friday, Nov. 25 at Chiles Center

UConn vs. Duke, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Iowa vs. Oregon State, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Mariners 4, Rangers 3 — There were some dicey moments in the ninth, but Seattle held on for a one-run win over Texas.

Ty France went 3 for 3 with a solo home run and reached base four times.

Cal Raleigh had two hits and an RBI.

Chris Flexen earned the pitching win with five strikeouts, four hits and two runs allowed in six innings of work.

Diego Castillo gave up a solo home run to open the ninth and the next two Rangers reached base. Castillo struck out Ezequiel Duran, then Erik Swanson got the final two outs.

The win follows being swept by Houston. The Mariners play the Rangers Tuesday and Wednesday, then visit Houston for four games July 28-31 followed by three games at Yankee Stadium Aug. 1-3. The next homestand is seven games over six days Aug. 5-10 with four against the Los Angeles Angels and three against the Yankees.

Hops schedule — The Hillsboro Hops close out July with six games at Eugene and open August with six at Everett. Their next homestand is 12 games over begins August 9.

Pickles playoff push — The Portland Pickles play host to Walla Walla on July 27-28 at Walker Stadium in Lents Park, then hit the road to play Bend and Cowlitz before closing the West Coast League regular season Aug. 5-7 at home against Springfield.

