Teresa Curtis Gangell, 74 of Newnan, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2022. She was surrounded by her family. Terri was born November 29, 1947, to Frederick Hoth and Elizabeth Porter Hoth of Patterson, NJ. She was a registered nurse who graduated in 1972 from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Pittsfield, MA. She was a devoted wife and mother, and dedicated her life to caring for others, especially those in her family and parish community. Terri was a parishioner at St. George Catholic Church in Newnan, Georgia where she was a Daily Communicant and member of various ministries.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO