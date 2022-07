Drew Bauch

Arthur Ward Westbrooks passed away peacefully on July 10, 2022. His wife, Mary Lynn Westbrooks passed away peacefully on July 17, 2022. They were married for 44 years and were inseparable. Arthur was a Union plumber for local 72 for many years, and Mary Lynn worked for Fairburn Banking Company, later known as United Community Bank, for all of her work life. Arthur and Mary were predeceased by daughter Donna Ogle, and is survived by son-in-law Rodney Ogle, and granddaughter Jennifer Rogers, daughter Alison Barkley, and grandchildren Adam Mackinnon, Ben MacKinnon, Sarah Crimian and Clay MacKinnon. A memorial service will be held on August 6, 2022, at Turin United Methodist Church, at 11 a.m. The service will be directed by Pastors Griff Jones and Danny Thomlinson.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO