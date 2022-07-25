Tigers pick up another commitment from in-state prospect

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another verbal pledge.

Class of 2023 left-handed pitcher Jackson Cole of Boiling Springs (S.C.) High School announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Monday afternoon.

I am excited to announce that I have committed to Clemson University to further my baseball and academic career,” Cole wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank God, my parents, family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to this point. Go Tigers!!”

You can watch some clips of Cole below: