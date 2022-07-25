ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Katy Pedestrian Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver Near Mason Road

katymagazineonline.com
 3 days ago

A Katy pedestrian was hit by a suspected drunk driver earlier Sunday morning. The driver was hit at the 21800 block of the Katy Freeway and Mason Cross Creek Drive after 12:00 a.m....

www.katymagazineonline.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WEDNESDAY PURSUIT TIES UP I-45 TRAFFIC FOR HOURS

Wednesday afternoon Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a vehicle that had been stolen the day before from NRG in Houston. They attempted to stop the vehicle when it fled. The vehicle traveled north on I-45 where the driver lost control and crashed near FM 1488 and the San Jacinto River bridge. The vehicle went over the guardrail and flipped several times. As units pulled up a black male and what was believed to be a black female exited the vehicle and vanished into to woods along the river. Multiple units formed a perimeter and several K-9 units were deployed. As a drone flew overhead searching a DPS helicopter from Houston was dispatched to the scene. As deputies continued the search one deputy was accidentally bitten by one of the K-9s. He was treated by MCHD medics. As the DPS helicopter responded the crew was alerted to another stolen vehicle by the onboard LOJACK system. The vehicle was in the area of The Woodlands. The crew continued to the scene and searched for close to an hour with no luck in finding the suspects in the dense woods. Traffic on I-45 was backed up with the crash and multiple units on the scene. That traffic never recovered until well over an hour after the scene was cleared. While en route back to Houston the helicopter once again was alerted to the same LOJACK signal but was unable to identify exactly where in the heavy traffic. A short time later a Montgomery County Precinct 4 unit traveling on SH 99 heading to an assignment in Magnolia also was alerted with his in-car LOJACK system and located the stolen vehicle near Kuykendahl and SH 99. Harris County Precinct 4 was then able to spot and stop the 2003 Ford Expedition. The vehicle had originally been stolen in Montgomery County. Harris County transported the driver to the Harris County Jail.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
City
Mason, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Katy, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driver#Mediterranean#Traffic Accident#Katy Magazine News#Mason Cross Creek Drive#Google Maps#Ford Edge#Harris County Sheriff#Intoxication Manslaughter
Click2Houston.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in east Harris County

A longtime east Harris County mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail on Monday afternoon, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirmed on Wednesday. The agency said postal property was stolen but the carrier, who neighbors say is named Will, was unharmed during the incident in the 100 block of Moonridge Drive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOMICIDE SUSPECT SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES STOP HIM ON FM 1960

A man is at Houston Northwest Hospital after he shot himself after killing a man at a restaurant in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported just before noon at The Crab Station located at 4505 Cypress Creek Parkway (FM-1960). According to Gonzalez, a man walked into the restaurant and shot a man before he fled. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Harris County deputies stopped the suspect near the restaurant, and that’s when he reportedly got out of his vehicle and shot himself. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fox26houston.com

2 Richmond residents charged after 1,000 tablets of fentanyl, more found in home

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Two Richmond residents have been arrested after drugs and weapons were found in their home on Monday. Terrance Kenyatta Potlow and Aliyah Desiree Romero were taken into custody after Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at their home in the 7800 block of Heather Harvest Way near Mission Bend.
RICHMOND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

I-45 FIRE COOKS THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF SHRIMP

Just before 6 am this morning Conroe firefighters responded to an 18-wheeler on fire on I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097. Units arrived on the scene to find the rear of the tractor and front of the trailer with heavy fire. They were able to quickly extinguish it but not before cooking what is believed to be close to 40, 000 pounds of frozen shrimp. One lane was closed until Miller Wrecker was able to load the truck and move it from the freeway.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

REPORTED SHOOTING NEAR GRANGERLAND

11:30 PM- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in the 14000 block of McComb Road. The victim is not seriously injured shot in the lower back but the unknown suspect is believed to be a family member who is still in the area possibly in area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just after 6:30 pm, Monday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a crash with entrapment in the 18800 block of Turtle Creek Way. Units arrived to find a Ford F-150 pickup that had hit the culvert pipe. The driver who had severe facial trauma was in cardiac arrest. Firefighters and medics performed CPR and transported the male who was in his thirties to Tomball Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. DPS investigated the crash. It was a single-vehicle crash. It is unknown what caused the driver to leave the roadway. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Windcrest Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
MAGNOLIA, TX
foxsanantonio.com

A 19-year-old man calls family after being critically shot

HOUSTON - A man was found by authorities with a gunshot wound in his back after calling his family by phone Wednesday night. The 19-year-old was found around midnight near the 3400 block of Fiorella Way on Houston's Northside. The Harris County Sheriff's Department says they found the man in...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy