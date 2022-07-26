ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Red states are building a nation within a nation

By Ronald Brownstein
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnn.com

Comments / 56

Last Man Standing
4d ago

Funny that this alarms Democrats when they are so big into promoting native sovereignty…with self-governance for tribes and granting special privileges for them, like gambling rights. lol. Talk about nations within nations!

Reply(1)
13
jody
4d ago

Because democrats don’t compromise. This administration only represents their voters. That’s not how it is supposed to work.

Reply(2)
15
Whynot
3d ago

The insanity of the left is apparent in thinking that replacing the American working class citizens with cheap foreign labor isn't the most radical and despicable act any nation can do.... and won't lead to awful consequences.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Atlanta, TX
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red States#Political Economy#Blue States#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court#Republican#Democrats#The White House#Senate#American#Universi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy