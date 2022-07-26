ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan medical students walk out of induction ceremony to protest keynote speaker with anti-abortion views

By Amanda Jackson, Caroll Alvarado
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of incoming University of Michigan medical students walked out of their medical school induction ceremony Sunday to protest a keynote speaker with anti-abortion...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Justice Thomas cancels plans to teach at DC law school

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has backed out of teaching a seminar at George Washington University’s law school in the nation’s capital, following student protests and the university’s statement of support for the conservative justice’s role on campus. “Justice Thomas informed GW...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Society
Daily Mail

Principal accused of trying to fire white teachers because of their race created school of 'insanity' plagued with low-quality education and 'dangerous' fighting, say students

A Washington Heights principal accused of wanting to oust white staffers reportedly created a learning environment plagued by 'utter disorganization and insanity.'. Students attending New York City's High School for Law and Public Service claim their lives have become 'miserable' under the leadership of Principal Paula Lev. They also allege...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Medicine#Abortion Rights#Medical Students#Feminism#Protest
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Poll reveals white Americans see an increase in discrimination against other white people and less against other racial groups

Despite largely holding the political, economic and social levers of power, nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in the past five years – and more than half of them say they have not seen a rise in discrimination against Black and Latino Americans. A May 2022 University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll further found that a majority of white Americans do not believe that there has been a rise in discrimination against minority groups. In stark contrast, the poll found a large majority of Black Americans believe they have been on...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Business Insider

Mitt Romney dismisses Clarence Thomas' opinion to reconsider same-sex marriage ruling: 'He's opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through'

Mitt Romney dismissed Clarence Thomas' opinion that called for the Supreme Court to reconsider past rulings, including same-sex marriage. "He's opened a lot of doors that no other justices walk through," Romney told reporters. The House on Tuesday passed legislation that would protect same-sex marriage rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

13-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Be Accepted Into Medical School

Alena Analeigh Wicker will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. Black girls really rock! While most teenagers are indulging in makeup, shopping sprees, and TikTok, this one teen is hitting the books and making history. At the young age of 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker made history by becoming the youngest Black person – and the youngest person ever – to get accepted into medical school, reports News12.
SCIENCE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy