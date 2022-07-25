Temporary Essex Bridge Now Open

Ipswich is a tough name to say and harder to spell. Settled in 1633 as "Agawam," then incorporated in 1634, the name then changed to Ipswich. Rich with history, Ipswich has more 1st period houses (1600s) than any other community in the country. Know for clamming, it's a typical New...
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. City of Quincy workers weeding rather than watering new trees under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. News of this latest City of Quincy project that was...
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — One of the couples that lost their car after it caught fire on the summit of Mount Washington is sharing their story. Stephen and Lauren Dinsmore said they were visiting from Nashua when they took a trip up the mountain early Sunday morning for a special sunrise viewing. After leaving their car in the parking lot and heading up to the viewing area, they got word of the fire from another visitor.
Boston firefighters on Tuesday morning responded to a crane toppling over on a construction site in Dorchester. Technical rescue crews responded to the scene. The crane had to be cut off the body of the truck so that it could be removed. No one was seriously injured in the incident....
No serious injuries were reported. A truck rolled onto the front end of a car early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 95 North in Wellesley, near the Newton line, according to Massachusetts State Police and Wellesley police. There were no serious injuries, state police said. “Two left lanes are blocked and...
Blackburn Brewfest, CAPE ANN’S FIRST BEER FESTIVAL, is coming to Stage Fort Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022 – 1-5pm!. Hosted by the Next Gen Committee of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, you’ll feast from regional food trucks, taste the amazing beer from a large selection of regional breweries, and more! LIVE MUSIC with Over The Bridge, providing a.
DERRY, N.H. — Crews were able to bring a four-alarm fire at a medical office building in Derry under control Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the fire at Overlook Medical Park started just after 3 p.m. A video taken by a witness showed heavy flames as firefighters arrived. Crews from...
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Mendon woman Monday afternoon, July 25 after a crash. Framingham Police were dispatched to 516 Union Street for a hit & run crash around 3:05 p.m. A woman told police a green Lincoln with Massachusetts plates backed into her parked white Jeep. The...
BOSTON — One person was seriously injured in a crash in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood overnight. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Greenbrier and Tonawanda streets. One car smashed into the front steps of a house. Boston EMS says one person was taken to an area...
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — New video shows a whale striking and landing on a fishing boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday. The people who were on the boat braced themselves as the boat tipped forward and back. "We're all are lucky, very lucky," one person on the...
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman, 21, after she broke into a Framingham restaurant and stole items and caused damage, resulting in a $7,000 loss to the establishment. Police arrested Briana Ramos, listed as “homeless” in the public police log, at 12:20 on Monday, July 25.
Old leather shoes once possibly used to “ward off evil spirits” has started an archeological dig at a Canton home. The Tilden House was built in 1725 and is one of the first surviving houses built in what is now Canton, according to the historical home’s website.
A fire that possibly started in a patch of mulch grew to engulf part of a medical building entrance in Derry, New Hampshire, according to officials. Everyone inside the Overlook Medical Center was able to evacuate as what started as reports of smoke turned into a case of heavy flames damaging the facility’s front entrance.
DORCHESTER — Tanisha Tate heard the crash early Tuesday morning and ran out to see two cars smashed in her front yard. One of them just about an inch away from her front porch. “I just heard a big boom and felt the house shook,” said Tate. Neighbors...
BOSTON— The Boston-based real estate advisory and investment firm Senné announced a newly redeveloped mixed-use building in Falmouth Heights at 286 Grand Avenue in Falmouth, MA. The building is currently on the market, a local landmark originally built in 2005 and now reimagined for the next generation, with...
If the past two years have taught us anything, they’ve certainly emphasized the importance of our homes. Home has been where the heart is—along with the family, the work, the meals, and the safety. While local interior designers have taken on more work than ever, they’ve also come to appreciate the new role of our homes as the most precious space we have.
