Toys, Leashes, Collars, and More at Chewy: Buy 2, get 3rd free

Desks come in a variety of sizes to fit not just available space but also the owner’s habits and preferences. Some like keeping a small table to make room for other pieces of furniture, but most people probably opt for wider and larger surfaces where they can put a lot of things on top. Large desks with many drawers are double-edged swords, though. While they do keep your tools within easy reach, they also invite clutter to pile up until you’re overwhelmed visually and mentally. The Pocket desk concept design errs on the side of simplicity and minimalism, giving you just enough space for what you need at a given time and room for only one book at a time.

