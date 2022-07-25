ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys, Leashes, Collars, and More at Chewy: Buy 2, get 3rd free

moneytalksnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMix and match a variety of items. Shop Now...

www.moneytalksnews.com

People

Amazon Quietly Dropped a Bunch of Furniture Deals — Up to 64% Off

If you're in the market for home refreshes, here's a sale that should be on your radar this weekend. Amazon quietly dropped a huge furniture sale with tons of impressive deals. Whether you're looking to revamp your entire living room or upgrade a few pieces in your bedroom, you can save up to 64 percent on sofas, coffee tables, bookshelves, nightstands, and much more.
HOME & GARDEN
Us Weekly

13 Incredible Home Decor Deals to Shop on Amazon — Up to 67% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Every few months, we have the urge to shake things up in our space and start browsing for new pieces to create a fresh environment. Of course, we don’t want to shell out big bucks for a slight home upgrade — it gets expensive fast!
BEAUTY & FASHION
BobVila

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Patio Furniture

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just around the corner on July 12 and 13. While the two-day event will bring tons of new deals, you can already shop early Prime Day deals on everything from appliances to tools to patio furniture. ➤ AMAZON PRIME DAY 2022: The Best Early Prime...
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Luggage and Travel Accessories at Belk: + free shipping w/ $49

Save on over 1,400 items. Luggage sets from $56. Carry-ons from $35. Hardside luggage from $60. Backpacks from $15. Accessories from $5.95. Shop Now at Belk Tips Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
USA TODAY

Shop the MacKenzie-Childs Barn sale to save up to 70% on colorful furniture and home décor now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Ready to give your home a summer refresh? Whether it’s swapping out key furniture pieces in your living room or simply adding a few finishing touches to your kitchen, you can do it without breaking the bank. Just in time for your home update, MacKenzie-Childs is having its biggest sale of the year where you can snag incredible deals on unique kitchen items, exquisite furniture, beautifully made lighting, whimsical clocks and more.
SHOPPING
moneytalksnews.com

Swimwear at Talbots: 40% to 50% off in cart

The best deal is the extra 50% off that applies to markdowns, but full-price styles do get 40% off as well. Shop Now at Talbots Tips Pictured is the Cabana Life Meribella Cross Back One Piece for $44.99 after discount ($59 off). The discount applies at checkout. Shipping adds $8.95.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This quirky-looking desk has an interesting way to keep your stuff to a minimum

Desks come in a variety of sizes to fit not just available space but also the owner’s habits and preferences. Some like keeping a small table to make room for other pieces of furniture, but most people probably opt for wider and larger surfaces where they can put a lot of things on top. Large desks with many drawers are double-edged swords, though. While they do keep your tools within easy reach, they also invite clutter to pile up until you’re overwhelmed visually and mentally. The Pocket desk concept design errs on the side of simplicity and minimalism, giving you just enough space for what you need at a given time and room for only one book at a time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Bamboo Wood Doors Meet IKEA Cabinet Frames in This London Apartment’s Kitchen

A console table topped with an oversize vase, a staircase covered in a runner, a large mirror for last-minute outfit checks—these are the kinds of things you expect to see when you walk through someone’s front door. But a washer and dryer? That’s not your typical “welcome, come in” setup. Interior decorator Lizzie Green, who was tasked with overhauling this apartment in North London, knows this. The thing was, Green didn’t have any wiggle room to move the utility room away from the entry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
moneytalksnews.com

Peet's Coffee Cool Beverages: 50% off

From 2 to 8 p.m., beat the heat with a cold beverage from Peet's Coffee. Click here to find a store near you. Shop Now at Peet's. 7 Clever Ways to Build Wealth Outside the Stock Market. Diversification is essential to wealth-building. Here are seven non-stock ways to plump up...
FOOD & DRINKS

