PHOTO GALLERY: PNW Babe Ruth Regional Championship opening ceremonies

Whatcom County children rehearse scenes from the original 1837 version of the fairy tale The Little Mermaid, Friday, July 22 at The Claire Theater in Lynden. Disney’s The Little Mermaid is loosely based on the 1837 Danish fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen. July 18-22, children from across Whatcom County rehearsed, then performed on July 22-23, the story as the author had intended, with different characters, music and plot from the Disney version. Recently, Missoula Children’s Theater sent two directors to help roughly 50 children learn a role and perform it in three performances at The Claire Theater. For children to perform in a Missoula Children’s Theater production, they must be enrolled in grades 1-8 in the fall. On July 8 children auditioned for the Little Mermaid. The rest of the week the children learned lines and music. Missoula Children’s Theatre provides the entire set and all of the costumes while The Claire provided housing for the directors, lights/sound, and an accompanist for the show. (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO