PHOTO GALLERY: PNW Babe Ruth Regional Championship opening ceremonies

On Saturday, July 23, American Legion and Whatcom Long Term Recovery (WLTR) held a Christmas in July event for the Sumas families who lost Christmas because of the November flooding. Stephen Jordan, adjutant and judge advocate for Sumas American Legion No. 212, estimated that close to 150 people ate hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, pork and all the fixings. After the luncheon, held at Howard Bowen Park in Sumas, children received gifts presented to them by Santa Claus. Also in attendance were several state senate and representative candidates and the Bellingham Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary. Maj. Aran Clauson of the Civil Air Patrol said that among the flood cleanup were a mud encrusted teddy bear of a grown child, disintegrating photo albums and carefully wrapped Christmas gifts. Those gifts, he said, “are what connect the flooding of late last fall to a summer day this July and illustrates the strength and commitment of Whatcom County's larger community.” (Bill Helm/Lynden Tribune)
