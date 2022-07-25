Slice of Life Pizzeria

Lauren Boebert’s Shooters Grill in Colorado has closed down after the restaurant’s landlords refused to extend the lawmaker’s lease. The Republican lawmaker’s eatery in the town of Rifle was famous for having waitresses armed with handguns and shut its doors for the final time on Sunday, she confirmed.“We were like a family. I would say Shooters, for any employee, was their life,” she told The Post Independent about the restaurant that opened in May 2013.“We lived and breathed it every single day. They were a part of this culture and brand that we created in Rifle, and there was a...

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO