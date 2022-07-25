Slice of Life Pizzeria

To most people, Pizza Hut means one thing: pizza. The name conjures up images of doughy slices dripping in melted mozzarella cheese and sizzling pepperoni and thick hunks of crust smothered in tangy marinara sauce. However, the popular pizza chain restaurant has a lot more than just pie on its menu. You can also order buffalo wings, mozzarella sticks, and pasta. And the pasta may be more of a hit than you'd expect — Fast Food Nutrition reports that as of February 2022, the chicken Alfredo pasta was the third most popular item to order at Pizza Hut.
