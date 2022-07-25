Thirst Trapper & Student Advisor Brittany Renner Gets Into Some Funk At Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Brittany Renner is back in the trending topics sweepstakes again, and it’s definitely for reasons that have nothing to do with advising students or thirst trapping. While at Rolling Loud Miami, the former Jackson State University soccer player got into an altercation with a gentleman near the front of the stage.

Brittany Renner, 30, was filmed by TikTok user @JadenTooRare engaging in what looked like some mutual flirting between her and a concertgoer who was on the other side of the photo pit gate at Rolling Loud Miami. Renner appears to try to lick the man on the face, and the pair exchange words. Suddenly, Renner throws a bottle of water in the man’s face who then returns fire with a water dousing of his own before stage security gets involved.

Fans on Twitter observed that the man never touched Renner nor seemed as if he attempted to do so. Renner, who was probably a little bit more than lit, may have taken the man’s aggressive rapping or talking as an affront and decided to cool things off her own way. Others are speculating that the man spoke way out of pocket, prompting Renner to toss the bottle of water into his face.

In another clip attached to Renner’s name trending on Twitter was a clip from Rolling Loud featuring Renner interviewing Kodak Black, who shoots a very bizarre shot as only Bill K. Kapri can.

No matter how you look at it, Brittany Renner can sneeze in a forest and folks will find a way to talk about it online. We’ve got that chatter listed out below.

