BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Caught red-handed! Check out the video above to see a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy and a Good Samaritan helping a man push his disabled van. "It’s acts of kindness like this that make our deputies the absolute best," the sheriff's office said in a post on Instagram. "A citizen sent us this video of our very own Deputy Cooper helping a man push his car. Shortly after another citizen got off his motorcycle and start helping as well. Here’s a reminder to simply be a good person today. It really does go a long way."

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO