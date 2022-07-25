Keke Palmer Is Not Here For The Comparisons: The ‘Nope’ Star Clears Fans Trying To Rival Her & Zendaya

Keke Palmer is not here for the comparisons. The Nope star took to social media to discuss colorism in the entertainment industry after a Twitter thread rivaled her to fellow actor Zendaya .

The thread posted on Saturday showed Zendaya and Palmer side by side, saying that Palmer has had less “mainstream” popularity despite them both being former child stars. The thread suggests it is “one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.”

As the discussion went on, one fan wrote, “Keke Palmer deserves the same hype ya’ll give Zendaya.”

Ms. Keke suggests fans put some respect on her name. She responded to the discourse tweeting, “A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone.”

She goes on to list her accomplishments.

“I’m the youngest talk show host ever,” Palmer shared online. “The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on Broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer.”

Palmer has been credited for her contributions to film and television since the tender age of 11, and she wasn’t shy about sharing her accolades.

“I have over 100+ credits,” the all-star actress continues. “And currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me.”

Why can’t two things be true at once? Social media has built a continuous comparison system amongst average people and stars alike. Palmer’s response was prompted by the redundant comparisons that people, especially women, face in the industry.

Other social media users recognize Keke’s talents and believe the original conversation was distracting from her accomplishments.

The user said, “Instead of focusing on and celebrating Keke Palmer, y’all have changed the conversation to make comparisons. And now instead of Keke trending for her accomplishments, Zendaya is trending while Keke is not. Y’all are apart of the problem!”

Despite Keke Palmer creating a reputable name in the business, it is still not enough for some fans. Fortunately for those fans, Palmer has no problem reminding you. Let’s take a moment to give Keke Palmer her flowers.