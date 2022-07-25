Everything you need to know about the 2022 Commonwealth Games: What are the new events being introduced, and when do they take place? How can you watch them all? And what is the schedule in full? Here are the answers to the key questions...

The Commonwealth Games are set to begin later this week, with more than 72 teams competing this year.

The teams will include the 54 Commonwealth countries and 18 territories, which includes the Maldives, after it rejoined the Commonwealth in 2020.

The Birmingham Games promises a jam-packed lineup, with plenty of new sports and disciplines added into the mix.

Women's cricket is a new addition to the schedule, alongside 3x3 basketball and mixed synchronised diving.

With the tournament - which runs from July 28 to August 8 - now fast approaching, Sportsmail gives you all the information you need.

When is the Commonwealth Games taking place?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will run from Thursday 28th July right up until Monday 8th August.

The Opening Ceremony will take place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on the 28th July in front of a live audience of 30,000 people.

The ceremony is expected to last for roughly three hours, from 8pm to 11pm.

Where is it being held?

The Games are being held in Birmingham this year after being chosen as the host way back in 2017.

This is the third time England has hosted the event after London in 1934 and Manchester in 2002.

A total of 15 venues across the West Midlands have been selected to hold different sporting events, including the famous NEC Arena in Birmingham city centre and Coventry Stadium – home to the Wasps rugby team and Coventry City FC.

How can I watch the Games?

BBC has the official broadcasting for Commonwealth Games 2022, which means you can watch the competition live on BBC iPlayer.

BBC One are also going to be showing a daily highlight show at the end of each day called 'Tonight at the Games'.

What are the 2022 events?

A total of 19 sporting disciplines will take place throughout the Games, with varying numbers of events in each.

The full list is below:

Aquatics - diving

Aquatics - swimming and para swimming

Athletics and para athletics

Badminton

Basketball 3x3

Beach volleyball

Boxing

Cricket T20

Cycling - mountain bike

Cycling - road race

Cycling - time trial

Cycling - track and para track

Gymnastics - artistic

Gymnastics - rhythmic

Hockey

Judo

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls

Netball

Para powerlifting

Rugby sevens

Squash

Table tennis and para table tennis

Triathlon and para triathlon

Wheelchair basketball 3x3

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Women's T20 cricket is one of the sports added to the Games this year - England women's side will be confident after recently wrapping up a series win against South Africa in superb style

What sports have been added to the Games this year?

T20 cricket (women)

It will be the first time that cricket T20 has been included in the Games and it is also the first time that women's cricket has been on the sports programme at any Commonwealth Games, with men's 50 overs cricket included in the 1998 edition which was held in Kuala Lumpur.

Judo

It will be the first time that Judo will become a core sport at the Commonwealth Games, previously classified as an optional sport in three previous editions.

3x3 basketball

This is Basketball 3×3's first ever appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

The more familiar 5×5 version of the game has been contested twice at the Games, first in Melbourne in 2006, and on the Gold Coast in 2018.

3x3 wheelchair basketball

3×3 Wheelchair Basketball will make its world debut at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

There will be 12 teams involved, six men's teams – England, South Africa, Northern Ireland, Australia, Canada and Malaysia and six women's teams, including England, South Africa, Scotland, Australia, Canada and Kenya.

Para table tennis

Para Table Tennis boasts a proud history as one of the founder Paralympic Games disciplines, having been included among eight sports at the first ever event held in Rome in 1960, and its rich tradition with the Games will be further strengthened at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 events.

Now inclusion at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will ensure that the sport features among the world's most prestigious events, further increasing its exposure and appeal in key growth territories.

Para Table Tennis, newly added, boasts a proud history as one of the founder Paralympic Games sports , and was included among eight events at the first ever event in Rome in 1960

Which sports will be on show that aren't at the Olympics?

T20 cricket (women)

The Women's T20 Cricket will emulate history at Birmingham 2022 as the first T20 International was played by women, and this will be the first time both the T20 format and the women's game feature at a Commonwealth Games!

England will be confident after recently securing a series win against South Africa in fine style.

Lawn bowls

Like an outside version of curling, lawn bowls sees competitors roll a small ball called a 'jack' at least 23 metres down a green and then aim to get their bowls closer to the jack than their opponents'.

In singles competition, the first to score 21 points will win, whereas in pairs, triples and fours competition, the team that has amassed the most points in total will secure the victory.

Netball

Netball enjoys record-breaking participation, viewing and attendance figures year on year in the UK, and is set to be one of the most popular and highly anticipated events at Birmingham 2022.

England stunned rivals Australia 52-51 in a thrilling last-gasp victory at the last Commonwealth Games in 2018, with Helen Housby scoring the last-second winner.

England are the reigning Commonwealth netball champions after beating Australia in 2018

Squash

With rapid racket-work and sharp shifting around the court, Squash is a breathtaking spectacle of frenetic action and fast-thinking.

The Games is also one of the few international squash events that includes doubles play, with mens', women's and mixed pairs bringing the total number of Gold medal events to five.

What venues are being used?

The Games will be held across 15 different venues, full list below:

Alexander Stadium - Athletics

Arena Birmingham - Gymnastics

Edgbaston Ground - Cricket (Women's T20I)

Sutton Park - Triathlon

University of Birmingham - Hockey and squash

Smithfield - 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, marathon (start)

Victoria Square - Marathon (finish)

Cannock Chase Forest - Cycling (mountain biking)

Coventry Stadium and Arena - Rugby 7s, judo, wrestling

Coventry Stadium and Arena (above), home of rugby team Wasps (right) and second-tier football side Coventry City (left), will host rugby 7s, judo and wrestling at the upcoming Games

Sandwell Aquatics Centre - Aquatics (swimming and diving)

National Exhibition Centre - Netball, weightlifting/powerlifting, table tennis, boxing, badminton.

West Park - Cycling (time trial)

Myton Fields - Cycling (road race)

Victoria Park - Royal Leamington Spa - Lawn bowling

Lee Valley VeloPark in London - Cycling

Who won the 2018 Commonwealth Games?

Australia, serving as the host nation, won the games with 80 gold, 59 silver and 59 bronze, for a total of 198 medals.

Day-by-day schedule

Thursday July 28

Opening ceremony - 7pm-10.30pm

Friday July 29

Badminton - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Gymnastics - 9am-2.30pm, 5pm-8.30pm

Hockey - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Rugby Sevens - 9am-1.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.30pm, 4pm-9pm

Cycling, track and para track - 10am-1pm, 4pm-6.30pm

Swimming and para swimming - 10.30am-12.30pm, 7pm-10pm

T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Triathlon and para triathlon - 11am-4pm

Boxing - 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-9pm

Netball - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Squash - 12pm-3.15pm, 6pm-8.30pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7.30pm-10pm

Radio personality Richie Anderson (above) took part in the Queen's Baton Relay on Monday

Saturday July 30

Athletics (marathon) - 7am-1.30pm

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-1.45pm, 3pm-8.15pm

Badminton - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Gymnastics - 9am-2pm, 4.30pm-10pm

Hockey - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Rugby Sevens - 9am-1.30pm, 5.30pm-10.30pm

Weightlifting - 9am-1.45pm, 3.30pm-5.45pm, 8pm-10.15pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.30pm, 4pm-9pm

Cycling, track and para track - 10am-2.15pm, 4pm-7pm

Swimming and para swimming - 10.30am-12.30pm, 7pm-10pm

T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Boxing - 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-9pm

Netball - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Squash - 12pm-2.30pm, 6pm-8.30pm

Beach volleyball - 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7.30pm-10pm

Sunday July 31

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-1.45pm, 3pm-8.15pm

Badminton - 11am-2.30pm, 5.30pm-9pm

Gymnastics - 9am-12pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm

Hockey - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Rugby Sevens - 11am-2.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm

Triathlon and para triathlon - 11am-4.20pm

Weightlifting - 9am-12pm, 2pm-4.30pm, 6.30pm-9pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.30pm, 4pm-9pm

Cycling, track and para track: 10am-1.30pm, 3pm-7pm

Swimming and para swimming - 10.30am-12.30pm, 7pm-10pm

T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Boxing - 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-9pm

Netball - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Squash - 12pm-3pm, 6pm-9pm

Beach volleyball - 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 3.30pm-6pm, 7.30pm-10pm

Comic Relief founder Sir Lenny Henry (pictured) will carry the Baton as part of its 90,000-mile journey around all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth

Monday August 1

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-3.15pm, 4.30pm-7.45pm

Badminton - 11am-3pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm

Gymnastics - 1pm-5pm

Hockey - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Rugby Sevens - 11am-2.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm

Triathlon and para triathlon - 11am-4.20pm

Weightlifting - 9am-12pm, 2pm-4.30pm, 6.30pm-9pm

Judo - 10am-3pm, 5pm-7.45pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-1.45pm, 4.30pm-9.30pm

Cycling, track and para track - 2pm-7pm

Swimming and para swimming - 10.30am-12.30pm, 7pm-10pm

T20 cricket: 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Boxing - 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-9pm

Netball - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Squash - 12pm-3pm, 6pm-9pm

Beach volleyball - 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 3pm-6pm, 7.30pm-10.30pm

Tuesday August 2

Athletics and para athletics - 10am-1.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-3pm, 4.15pm-7pm

Badminton - 11am-3pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm

Gymnastics - 1pm-5pm

Hockey - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm

Rugby Sevens - 11am-2.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm

Triathlon and para triathlon - 11am-4.20pm

Weightlifting - 9.30am-12pm, 2pm-4.30pm, 6.30pm-9pm

Judo - 10am-3pm, 5pm-7.45pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 11am-4.30pm

Cycling, track and para track - 2pm-7pm

Swimming and para swimming - 10.30am-12.30pm, 7pm-10pm

T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Boxing - 12pm-3pm, 6.30pm-9.45pm

Netball - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Squash - 4pm-7.30pm,

Beach volleyball - 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3 - 3pm-6pm, 7.30pm-10.30pm

Wednesday August 3

Athletics and para athletics - 10am-1.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-1.45pm, 3pm-8.45pm

Badminton - 8am-3pm, 4.30pm-10.30pm

Hockey - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Weightlifting - 9.30am-12pm, 2pm-4.30pm, 6.30pm-9pm

Judo - 10am-2.30pm, 5pm-7.45pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 930am-2.15pm, 4pm-8.45pm

Cycling, mountain bike - 11.30am-4pm

Swimming and para swimming - 10.30am-12.30pm, 7pm-10pm

T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Boxing - 12pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm

Netball - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Squash - 10am-1pm, 4pm-8.30pm

Beach volleyball - 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Thursday August 4

Athletics and para athletics - 10am-1.30pm, 6.30pm-10pm

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-1.45pm, 3pm-8.15pm

Badminton - 9am-3pm, 4.30pm-10.30pm

Hockey - 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Para powerlifting - 3pm-5.45pm, 7.30pm-10.15pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.15pm, 4pm-8.30pm

Cycling, time trial - 10am-4pm

Diving - 1pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9pm

T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Boxing - 12pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm

Rhythmic gymnastics - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Netball - 9am-12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10.30pm

Squash - 12pm-3pm, 6pm-9pm

Beach volleyball - 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm

High-profile British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith (above right) is an injury doubt for the Games

Friday August 5

Athletics and para athletics - 10am-3pm, 6.30pm-10pm

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-3.15pm, 4.30pm-7.45pm

Badminton - 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm

Hockey - 9am-1.30pm, 6pm-8.30pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2pm, 4pm-8.30pm

Diving - 10am-1pm, 6pm-9pm

Wrestling - 10.30am-1.30pm, 5pm-7.30pm

Rhythmic gymnastics - 1.30pm-5.30pm

Netball - 9am-1pm, 2.30pm-6.30pm

Squash - 12pm-3pm, 6pm-9pm

Beach volleyball - 11am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-10pm

Saturday August 6

Athletics and para athletics - 10am-3pm, 6.30pm-9.45pm

Lawn bowls and para lawn bowls - 8.30am-3.15pm, 4.30pm-7.45pm

Badminton - 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-10pm

Hockey - 9am-1.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.15pm, 4pm-10pm

Diving - 10am-1pm, 6pm-9pm

Wrestling - 10.30am-1.30pm, 5pm-7.30pm

Boxing - 10.30am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm

T20 cricket - 11am-2.30pm, 6pm-9.30pm

Rhythmic gymnastics - 10am-1pm

Netball - 9am-11am, 2.30pm-4.30pm

Squash - 12pm-3pm, 6pm-9pm

Beach volleyball - 3pm-5pm, 8pm-10pm

Men's synchronised divers Chris Mears (left) and Jack Laugher (right) won gold back in 2018

Sunday August 7

Athletics and para athletics - 10am-1.15pm, 6.30pm-9.30pm

Cycling, road race - 8am-5pm

Badminton - 9am-2.30pm, 5pm-10.30pm

Hockey - 9am-2pm, 3pm-8pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-2.45pm, 4pm-9pm

Diving - 10am-1pm, 5.30pm-8.30pm

Boxing - 10.30am-1pm, 2.30pm-5.30pm, 7pm-9.30pm

T20 cricket - 10am-1.30pm, 5pm-8.30pm

Netball - 1.30pm-3.30pm, 8.30pm-10.30pm

Squash - 12pm-3.30pm, 6pm-8.15pm

Beach volleyball - 3pm-5.30pm, 8pm-10.30pm

Monday August 8

Badminton - 8am-2.15pm

Hockey - 9am-11.30pm, 12.30pm-3pm

Table tennis and para table tennis - 9.30am-1.15pm

Diving - 10am-1pm

Squash - 10am-2.30pm

Closing ceremony - 8pm-10pm