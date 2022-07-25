ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheat ‘Big Baby’ Jarrell Miller KOs Derek Cardenas in second fight after drugs ban after outweighing by a huge 60LBS

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQAWH_0gsn4urx00

JARRELL MILLER produced a fourth round knockout of Derek Cardenas in his second fight back from a three-and-a-half year drugs ban.

Miller, 34, weighed in an astonishing 60lbs heavier than his opponent at 328lbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ZJIL_0gsn4urx00
Jarrell Miller lands a punch Credit: https://www.instagram.com/boxeodeprimera_tycsports/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26RrbQ_0gsn4urx00
Big Baby knocked Cardenas out in the fourth round Credit: https://www.instagram.com/boxeodeprimera_tycsports/

The former heavyweight contender was hardly tested by the smaller man as he continued his comeback by romping to victory in Nashville.

"Big Baby" sent Cardenas crashing to the canvas three times before producing a fourth round KO.

Despite his huge weight advantage, Miller actually stepped on the scales lighter than he did against Ariel Bracamonte last month.

Big Baby weighed in at 341lbs when he defeated Bracamonte by unanimous decision in Buenos Aires.

His usual fighting weight prior to his ban was around 280lbs.

Miller saw bouts with Anthony Joshua and Jerry Forrest fall through due to testing positive for banned substances, before making his comeback in June.

Big Baby was hired for sparring by Tyson Fury prior to the Gypsy King's victory over Dillian Whyte in April.

After seeing Fury knock Whyte, Miller would like a crack at the Body Snatcher himself.

His promoter Dmitry Salita said: "I believe Jarrell Miller versus Dillian Whyte has the potential to be one of the most explosive fights in the heavyweight division.

"The personalities, the styles - Jarrell will come to fight, he’ll come to seek and destroy and put on a show for the fans.

"And then there’s the crossroads nature of this fight that makes it a really interesting tussle.

"Their blend of characters would create a huge spectacle and the winner would be in line for a world title shot - the build up alone would be box office."

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrell Miller
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Dmitry Salita
Person
Tyson Fury
