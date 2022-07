2nd Street near the railroad crossing will be closed to traffic tomorrow according to city officials. According to a press release, 2nd Street at the Canadian Pacific Railroad near McPherson Street in Ottumwa will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27. The closure is to allow Canadian Pacific to perform some unexpected repairs of the railroad. The repairs are expected to be finished by the day’s end. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and exercise caution near any work areas.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO