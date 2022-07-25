Paul Sorvino cause of death updates — Goodfellas star’s daughter Mira shares heartbreaking message as fans mourn actor

GOODFELLAS star Paul Sorvino died at age 83 on Monday morning, leaving behind his wife and three children from his first marriage.

In response to her father's tragic passing, Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino tweeted out a heartbreaking tribute.

Mira said in a Twitter post: "My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

"He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend," she concluded.

The message to her late father comes as a sweet video of the actress dedicating her Oscar win to her father has gone viral on Twitter.

Famous garlic scene

As fans take to social media to remember Paul's acting career, many are praising his iconic Goodfellas scene where he cuts garlic for a gourmet prison meal.

"He taught generations how to slice garlic like a true Boss," one Twitter user wrote.

What Paul said about Dogfellas

Paul Sorvino explained his family's passion for rescuing animals in a 2005 interview with Animal Fair.

"What we’re doing may be trivial to some people, because there is so many terrible issues in the world to contend with, and there are terrible things that happen in the world every day," the actor said.

"But anything you do that’s on the side of the angels promotes you as a human being. Any kindness you show to man, beast, is something that adds up to your credit as a full and functioning citizen of planet earth.

"I also have an asthma foundation, there’s a lot of things I do, and Amanda does, our whole family does. Mira’s with Amnesty International, we all do these things.

"But do something, and if you love doggies, make this part of it. It’s not my whole life, it’s not Amanda’s whole life, it’s a part of what we do. So join us in this, and do the other things too.

"Do something and help us with the doggies."

Dog lover

In 2005, Paul started an animal rescue operation with his daughter Amanda named Dogfellas - a play on one of his most famous credits in Goodfellas.

The nonprofit organization worked to personally rescue all types of dogs from puppy mills and then bring them to the Sorvinos' upstate farmhouse and dog sanctuary.

From there, potential dog owners were screened by the family before being allowed to adopt.

Paul's love poem

Not only was Paul an actor and an opera singer, but he also had a hidden talent of writing poetry.

He recited one of his love poems at the Florida Film Festival. The poem is about "a beautiful woman at a party, whom I did not speak with, but thought about her for three weeks–an enchantingly beautiful woman."

Before sharing the poem, he also added: "I was single at the time. I just thought about her and I wrote a poem about her. She was so impressive to me.” The poem goes:

My love is youth, O Speak my heart,

her face is light enshrined.

Her eyes are gems of rarest hue

whose secret flames do shine.

Her brow is like the sculptor’s wish

of Lambert’s swift design.

In marble depths sweet nature lives

O peace, my heart, resign.

Man of many talents

Brooklyn-born Paul studied music and was an accomplished operatic vocalist.

The actor originally wanted to become an opera singer before he caught his break on the big screen.

The star occasionally sang at awards shows.

Paul pulled a gun

In 2007, Paul pulled a gun on his daughter Amanda's ex-boyfriend during a confrontation. But he did not fire.

According to reports at the time, Amanda's ex-boyfriend Daniel Snee, was threatening her and trying to get into her motel room after the two broke up.

After her ex threatened to kill her, she locked herself in a bathroom and call police and her father, who brought along a firearm.

As a deputy sheriff in Pennsylvania, Paul was legally authorized to carry a gun in different states.

Paul's marriages

Paul was married three times in his life.

In 1966, he married Lorraine Davis and was with her for the next 22 years before divorcing in 1988. He welcomed his three children Mira, Michael and Amanda with Lorraine.

He married his second wife, Vanessa Arico in 1991 and was with her until the couple divorced in 1996.

His third and final wife was Dee Dee Benkie. whom he met during an appearance on Your World With Neil Cavuto.

Health problems

Paul suffered his entire life from asthma, writing a best-selling book about his condition, and revealing different breathing techniques to help himself and others.

He also created an asthma foundation that bears his name.

Paul Sorvino's final days

Several photos of Paul Sorvino were shared on social media by his wife Dee Dee before her tragic message in which she revealed his passing.

“Happy Tuesday,” Dee Dee wrote on July 12, with a phone of her and Sorvino. The sweet photo featured the hashtag “#happycouple”

Another photo posted on July 17, showed Sorvino eating ice cream with a caption by Dee Dee reading: “Happy National Ice Cream Day!

“Paul loves ice cream. He will have some about once a day, it’s maybe once a year for me. Enjoy!”

On July 24, the day before the announcement of Sorvino’s death, Dee Dee shared another photo of the couple in celebration of National Tequila Day.

One of the photos shows the couple holding hands while holding a glass of tequila.

“Here I am with Paul at the Amazing Hollywood Museum @HollywoodMuseum mixing my ‘ Hollywood Star ‘a tequila cocktail !”

Is Mira Sorvino married?

Mira Sorvino is currently married to Christopher Backus.

They tied the knot in 2004.

They currently have four children - Mattea Angel Backus, Johnny Christopher King Backus, Lucia Backus, and Holden Paul Terry Backus.

Who is Mira Sorvino?

Mira Sorvino was born on September 28, 1967, in New York, New York.

Mira is an actress who is known for her role in Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite.

She is also known for her role in films such as Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Mimic, Lulu on the Bridge, The Replacement Killers, Summer of Sam, and Like Dandelion Dust.

As a result of her highly praised performance in Mighty Aphrodite, she won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Sorvino starred in Godfather of Harlem before death

One of Sorvino's last roles was the TV show Godfather of Harlem, where he played Frank Costello.

He is survived by his wife Dee Dee, and his three children from his first marriage, Mira, Michael and Amanda.

His daughter Mira was among the women allegedly sexually harassed and blacklisted by Harvey Weinstein in the midst of the #MeToo reckoning.

Dee Dee says she's 'devastated'

Dee Dee later revealed on social media that her husband of nearly eight years had passed away.

“I am completely devastated,” she wrote. “The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

Dee Dee was 'by his side' when he died

A rep for Dee Dee told TMZ she was "by his side" when he died Monday morning.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she told the outlet.

Tributes to a Goodfella

Fans of Sorvino mourned the actor's death on social media, saying: "Ray Liotta, James Caan and Paul Sorvino in a matter of weeks, s*** sucks."

He is survived by his wife Dee Dee, and his three children from his first marriage,: Mira, Michael and Amanda.

Paul died in Indiana on Monday

Paul's publicist revealed that Sorvino died in Indiana from natural causes.

The actor passed away on Monday morning with his wife, Dee Dee Benkie, by his side.

Wife Dee Dee shares pictures on social media

Paul’s wife, Dee Dee, shared the devastating news of her husband’s death on social media on Monday.

“I am completely devastated The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone . I am heartbroken.”

She also shared some photos of her and her husband together.

Paul Sorvino was 83 when he died

The Goodfellas star reportedly passed away on Monday with his wife, Dee Dee, by his side.

Dee Dee said: “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

He was believed to have died of natural causes.

Sorvino made movie debut in 1970

Born in Brooklyn in 1939 to a mother who taught piano and father who was a foreman in a robe factory, Sorvino was musically inclined from a young age and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York where he fell for the theater.

He made his Broadway debut in 1964 in “Bajour” and his film debut in Carl Reiner’s “Where’s Poppa?” in 1970.

Remembered as Paul Cicero

Sorvino was especially prolific in the 1990s, kicking off the decade playing Lips in Beatty’s “Dick Tracy” and Paul Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” who was based on the real-life mobster Paul Vario, and 31 episodes on Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order.”

He followed those with roles in “The Rocketeer,” “The Firm,” “Nixon,” which got him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, and Baz Luhrmann’s “Romeo + Juliet” as Juliet’s father, Fulgencio Capulet.

Beatty would turn to Sorvino often, enlisting him again for his political satire “Bulworth,” which came out in 1998, and his 2016 Hollywood love letter “Rules Don’t Apply.”

He also appeared in James Gray’s “The Immigrant.”

Second Goodfellas star to die in two months

Sorvino is the second Goodfellas actor to have died in the past two months after Ray Liotta suddenly passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a film on May 26.

Sources told TMZ there was nothing suspicious about Liotta's death, and no foul play is suspected.

His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was filming.