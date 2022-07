National Night out returns to the Town of Manteo! Join us at this FREE, fun community-police awareness event on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cartwright Park on Bideford Street adjacent to the Keeper Richard Etheridge Statue and Pea Island Cookhouse Museum. It will be an afternoon of food, family, and fun! Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided by the Wanchese Lion’s Club, and there will be games and activities for all ages. Joining in the fun will be other local community groups, such as the Roanoke Island Volunteer Fire Department, Dare County EMS, Dare County Sheriff’s Department, and Dare County Schools.

MANTEO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO