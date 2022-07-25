Drunk Driving Suspect Causes Four-Vehicle Deadly Collision in Ceres CA
Modesto police believe a DUI driver is responsible for causing a deadly chain-reaction intersection accident in Ceres Friday night. Investigators say it happened at the intersection of East Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road on July 22, 2022. The Modesto Bee reports the tragic incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Modesto...
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they are looking for two suspects that shot about 42 rounds towards a crowd of people in front of the Delta Liquor Store on June 16. Police say that the shooting occurred in front of the store located at 519 West Charter Way around 12:45 a.m. […]
SOLANO COUNTY - Four people have died and another six have been injured in a crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista. As a result of the crash, Highway 12 was completely closed to traffic between Summerset Road and Church Road. According to the Rio Vista Fire Dept., at 8:12 p.m., fire department units were alerted to a crash on Highway 12, east of Summerset Road. When fire department units arrived at the crash scene, they found that 10 people from two separate vehicles were involved. Four people were declared dead at the scene and another six were injured. The injured were all taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released. According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, the two vehicles crashed head-on. The cause of the crash has also not been released. Rio Vista is located along the west side of the Sacramento River about 44 miles south of Sacramento.
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What was initially a report of the shots fired at the Vintage Fair Mall in Modesto turned out to be a group of people riding dirt bikes through the mall, according to the Modesto Police Department. Police said that the incident took place just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said […]
Authorities reported a fatal crash on SR-108 in the Sonora area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 24, 2022. The car accident took place on Highway 108 just west of Old Wards Ferry Road and involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
STOCKTON -- Investigators are hoping surveillance photos and a distinctive tattoo helps identify a suspect who shot into a crowd outside of a Stockton liquor store. Stockton police say, back early in the morning on June 16, two suspects pulled up to the parking lot of a liquor store along the 600 block of W. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Separate videos filmed by officer body cameras and a bystander with a cell phone that show the killing of a man by Modesto Police were released Tuesday by the Modesto Police Department and the law firm employed by the family of the deceased. Police shot...
Officials reported a recent fatal motorcycle crash in the Merced area. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. on East South Bear Creek Drive and involved a motorcycle and a parked vehicle. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash in the Merced Area. A preliminary report by the Merced Police...
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday afternoon. Kent Hickey, 54, of Martinez, was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell by a deputy at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. According to a statement from the...
SAN JOSE (BCN) — A male driver died in a crash into a concrete barrier in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Charcot and O’Toole avenues, where officers found a 2009 gray Honda sedan had crashed into a barrier associated with Interstate Highway 880, San Jose police said.
1 person seriously injured after a DUI crash in Merced (Merced, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was injured after a DUI crash Tuesday in Merced. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Santa Fe and Olive just after 6:00 p.m. on reports of a head-on collision [...]
(BCN) — A 23-year-old homeless woman accused of killing her newborn baby at a Lodi encampment was arraigned on murder charges last week, prosecutors said. Ebonie Allen gave birth at a homeless camp along State Route 99 near Pine Street on July 20 and was taken by ambulance to a Lodi Memorial Hospital, which reported the incident about 4:47 p.m. to the California Highway Patrol.
RIVERBANK, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of a good Samaritan on Monday a 5-year-old boy was saved from drowning in the Stanislaus River, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said they received several calls of a...
Officials in Stockton reported a three-vehicle crash on southbound SR-99 on the morning of Monday, July 25, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 8:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 at eastbound State Route 4. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on Southbound SR-99 The California Highway Patrol responded to a...
