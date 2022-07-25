ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Drunk Driving Suspect Causes Four-Vehicle Deadly Collision in Ceres CA

By Martin Gasparian
legalexaminer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModesto police believe a DUI driver is responsible for causing a deadly chain-reaction intersection accident in Ceres Friday night. Investigators say it happened at the intersection of East Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road on July 22, 2022. The Modesto Bee reports the tragic incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Modesto...

socal.legalexaminer.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Crash in Rio Vista on State Route 12 kills 4, injures 6

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said four people died at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after a head-on crash along State Route 12 in Rio Vista.  The crash occurred between Summerset Road and Church Road, according to police. The collision was between a 2003 Honda Accord, with three people inside, […]
RIO VISTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: DUI driver leaves 1 injured in a head-on crash

Merced, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he crashed head-on into a vehicle while driving under the influence, officers say. Just after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol received a call of a head-on collision in the area of Santa Fe and Olive. Nearby units arrived and witnesses reportedly told them […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Ceres, CA
Crime & Safety
Ceres, CA
Accidents
City
Ceres, CA
Modesto, CA
Cars
Modesto, CA
Accidents
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
FOX40

Two shooters fire 42 rounds into group of people in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they are looking for two suspects that shot about 42 rounds towards a crowd of people in front of the Delta Liquor Store on June 16. Police say that the shooting occurred in front of the store located at 519 West Charter Way around 12:45 a.m. […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

4 people dead, 6 injured in crash on Hwy. 12 in Rio Vista

SOLANO COUNTY - Four people have died and another six have been injured in a crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista. As a result of the crash, Highway 12 was completely closed to traffic between Summerset Road and Church Road. According to the Rio Vista Fire Dept., at 8:12 p.m., fire department units were alerted to a crash on Highway 12, east of Summerset Road. When fire department units arrived at the crash scene, they found that 10 people from two separate vehicles were involved. Four people were declared dead at the scene and another six were injured. The injured were all taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released. According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, the two vehicles crashed head-on. The cause of the crash has also not been released. Rio Vista is located along the west side of the Sacramento River about 44  miles south of Sacramento. 
RIO VISTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bruce Krejcik Injured in Fatal Head-On Crash on Highway 108 [Sonora, CA]

Traffic Collision near Old Wards Ferry Left One Dead, One Injured. Initial reports claimed that a westbound Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling in the westbound lanes near Old Wards Ferry Road around 5:00 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Mitsubishi collided head-on with an eastbound Lexus driven by 72-year-old...
SONORA, CA
KRON4 News

Man found hanging in custody, police investigating

(KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man who died in custody. Martinez resident Kent Hickey, 54, was found in his room at the Martinez Detention Facility hanging from a bedsheet on Tuesday. Hickey was arrested on Monday just after 10:30...
MARTINEZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#County Road#Traffic Accident#Modesto Bee#Dui
FOX40

Dirt bikers take joyride through Modesto mall

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What was initially a report of the shots fired at the Vintage Fair Mall in Modesto turned out to be a group of people riding dirt bikes through the mall, according to the Modesto Police Department. Police said that the incident took place just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said […]
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash on Highway 108 and Old Wards Ferry Road in Sonora

Authorities reported a fatal crash on SR-108 in the Sonora area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 24, 2022. The car accident took place on Highway 108 just west of Old Wards Ferry Road and involved two vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
SONORA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on East South Bear Creek Drive in Merced

Officials reported a recent fatal motorcycle crash in the Merced area. The incident took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. on East South Bear Creek Drive and involved a motorcycle and a parked vehicle. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Crash in the Merced Area. A preliminary report by the Merced Police...
MERCED, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa sheriff's deputies find inmate hanging dead in jail cell

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday afternoon. Kent Hickey, 54, of Martinez, was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell by a deputy at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. According to a statement from the...
MARTINEZ, CA
KRON4 News

Police on scene of fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A male driver died in a crash into a concrete barrier in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Charcot and O’Toole avenues, where officers found a 2009 gray Honda sedan had crashed into a barrier associated with Interstate Highway 880, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Lodi homeless woman accused in death of newborn baby

(BCN) — A 23-year-old homeless woman accused of killing her newborn baby at a Lodi encampment was arraigned on murder charges last week, prosecutors said. Ebonie Allen gave birth at a homeless camp along State Route 99 near Pine Street on July 20 and was taken by ambulance to a Lodi Memorial Hospital, which reported the incident about 4:47 p.m. to the California Highway Patrol.
LODI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Collision on SR-99 in Stockton

Officials in Stockton reported a three-vehicle crash on southbound SR-99 on the morning of Monday, July 25, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 8:40 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 at eastbound State Route 4. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on Southbound SR-99 The California Highway Patrol responded to a...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy