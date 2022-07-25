OPINION: Here’s a plan to deal with guns

labortribune.com
Tom Foolery
2d ago
This opinion was not written on parchment paper with a quill and ink and is therefore not a valid expression of speech as designated by the authors definition of originalism as it pertains to the constitution.
Reply
2
guest
2d ago
How about deal with mental illness-let parents call on the kids and take them to a facility for evaluation,patrol streets and see signs of strangeness throw them in ambulance and do same,keep violent gun offenders locked up for 40 years at least till thier too old to want to pick up a gun.I got a good one now-enforce ALL the gun laws on the books now before making new ones and new rules
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot doesn't have to pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces New Disability Employment CenterLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DuPage County Fair scheduled for 7/29 - 7/31Adrian HolmanWheaton, IL
Billions in stimulus dollars available in IllinoisJake WellsIllinois State
Comments / 4