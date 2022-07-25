ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Frontwave Continues Acts of Kindness

By eZ Systems, CUToday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEANSIDE, Calif.–Frontwave Credit Union has continued its 70th Anniversary Acts of Kindnesscampaign, most recently by paying for all pet adoption fees at three San Diego Humane Societylocations in North County San Diego. Frontwave donated a total of $4,000 to the San Diego Humane Society, supporting the adoption of...

ABC 10 News KGTV

Family of Scripps Ranch man awaits answers in Maui vacation death

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Loved ones are grieving the death of a Scripps Ranch man after a wedding anniversary trip to Hawaii turned tragic. Photos taken a week and a half ago, show a smiling Arnell David, 45, and his wife Sherill, enjoying the waters off Maui, celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary. Also on the trip: their 9-year-old son Isaiah and other family members.
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: LAKESIDE RODEO

July 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – The owner of Shiloh Ireland Photography sent in these photos taken at the Lakeside Rodeo grounds on July 17, including an action shot of a junior barrel racer. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations...
ABC 10 News KGTV

Life in Escondido: Exploring the growing cluster of wineries

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — On a clear summer day in July, the sun shines down on rows and rows of lush green grape vines. "It's about making it approachable for the customer, so like figuring out when you come in here what is your palate, what do you taste? It's just to enjoy and that should be the focus," said Christian Ecker, cellar master at Orfila Winery.
Oceanside, CA
San Diego, CA
California Society
Escondido, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Wholesome San Diego mom finally quits meth

Between 2016 and 2020, San Diego County saw a 92% increase in methamphetamine-related deaths. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, many of those deaths occurred in people over the age of 45. My friend Lisa Weber (not her real name) has avoided becoming one of those people, a fact which sometimes baffles me. But then, there are many baffling things about Lisa. Now 55, she began using meth as a teenager; she kept on using, despite multiple attempts to quit, until December of last year. But you wouldn’t know it to look at her. For starters, she looks closer to 40 than 55, and she is girl-next-door pretty: tall, thin, her vibrant smile revealing a full set of bright white teeth. And you wouldn’t know it to look at her life, either. She’s a minivan-driving, stay-at-home mom, the kind who volunteers to chaperone her kids’ field trips. She makes a mean cornbread casserole that is the hit of every potluck she attends, and she attends a lot of potlucks. One weekend a month, she and her husband Ted (not his real name) lead a church clean-up crew.
eastcountymagazine.org

WEDDINGS SAN MARCOS CHULA VISTA WATERFRONT MARINES AFTER-HOURS

(Photo left: newlyweds Peytan and Samantha Teets) July 27, 2022 (Santee) "Love" after-hours wedding ceremonies, or appointments to get married, are now offered for two upcoming Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at four locations at the County of San Diego Recorders in Chula Vista, Santee, San Marcos, and downtown. The next two dates for late appointments are August 10 and September 14.
CBS 8

What $1,500 a month in housing can get you in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to rent and what you get for your money, San Diego is #1...#1 at getting the least bang for your buck. At least that's what a new survey says. Rent Café, “How Much Space You Can Get for $1,500 in the Best Cities for Renters” researched on how much square footage you can get for $1,500 a month.
travellemming.com

41 Free Things to Do in San Diego (By a Local)

Thanks to its gorgeous beaches and the many fun things to do in San Diego, this is a city with something to offer everyone!. As a San Diego local, I know it can be expensive to explore America’s Finest City. To help you out, I put together this list of the best free things to do in San Diego.
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Best Beach Bars

Sometimes, a refreshing beverage during a long day at the beach is all you need. There are many bars located just off of the sand that provide that, and so much more! Lining the California coast, these bars are rated as some of the best beach bars in the Golden State.
San Diego weekly Reader

Imperial Beach horses ride on the sand

“I took riding lessons the way some people play golf. I was the only one in my family. I started doing weekend trips. I’ve led pack trips in the Sierras for Red’s Meadow Pack Station. I worked on a friend’s ranch in Arizona helping during roundups. My mother says it must have just been in my blood.”
KPBS

COVID hotel closures left dozens of San Diegans without housing

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. Seventy “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
San Diego weekly Reader

S.D. cop sergeant paid $359,138; Todd Gloria lieutenant receives $439,530

Last week's San Diego city council vote to hand out $15,000 hiring bonuses to cops poached from other government agencies is just the latest public money-throwing action of a costly panic over diminishing police ranks. Notes a July 17 dispatch by TV station KNSD, "More officers have left SDPD this...
NBC San Diego

Casner Fire 20% Contained, Those Evacuated Can Return Home: SDSO

Fire Details as of 5:06 p.m. Containment: 20% contained but forward spread has been stopped. Road Closures: E Hwy 78 and Old Julian Hwy roads have reopened to traffic. Evacuation Orders: Those evacuated can now return home. An evacuation warning is still in place, San Diego Sheriff's said. The Casner...
SAN DIEGO, CA

