Maywood, IL

‘Those days are behind us’

By Michael Romain
Austin Weekly News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Kroger announced that it’s opening an 80,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Maywood, as part of its effort to establish a presence in the Chicago area, where it owns Mariano’s and Food 4 Less stores. Its Kroger brand stores are largely concentrated in central Illinois. The company...

www.austinweeklynews.com

fox32chicago.com

Nearly 30 Amazon employees claim Joliet warehouse is dangerous, racially hostile

JOLIET, Ill. - Nearly 30 Amazon employees are claiming the Joliet warehouse is a dangerous and racially hostile work environment. Some workers spoke out about the conditions Wednesday. The employees have hired an attorney and filed more than two dozen complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The complaints include...
JOLIET, IL
Secret Chicago

Google Just Bought The Thompson Center For $105 Million, Here’s What It Means For Chicago

The James R. Thompson Center, located in the iconic Chicago Loop, has finally been sold after years of debate to Google. Yes, Google, as in the internet browser and tech-giant. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced this sale yesterday afternoon. So, what does it mean? Well, the company bought the building for $105 million. The Thompson Center is known as one of the most significant postmodern buildings, was designed by architect Helmut Jahn in 1985 and Google plans to honor its past legacy. The center will be entirely redeveloped, transforming the building into an office suite for Google workers. Some consider this to be ‘the biggest corporate expansion’ in Chicago’s history. The center has been a source of contention as it was sold a few years ago and was put up for sale in June with no plans to move forward. Now, the Governor of Illinois hopes that Google will help to generate tax revenue and bring a renewed life to The Loop.
CHICAGO, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Global Tech Giant Buys Out 'Famous' Chicago Skyscraper

Google has officially purchased the Thompson Center. According to Block Club Chicago, the famous Windy City skyscraper located in The Loop was purchased for $105,000,000. The building has stood to house government offices since 1985 and was initially called the State of Illinois Center. Due to expensive infrastructure issues, the building was put up for sale by local lawmakers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Amazon workers file 26 complaints for dangerous and racially hostile conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dozens of Amazon employees at a warehouse in Joliet said the company is forcing them to work in a dangerous and racially hostile environment.At least 24 employees are part of this complaint and say they've faced various issues. Their attorney filed 26 complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity commission. Some of the workers who spoke in The Loop Wednesday outlined several issues they've had to deal with at work. This included an ongoing situation where at least two staff members were allowed to wear confederate flag outfits to work.In another instance, employees say a racist and threatening message against Black employees at the warehouse was written inside a bathroom stall.We heard from one a former employee who says she was fired after she brought up the issue to managers and told them she'd take legal action if they did nothing.An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement: "Amazon works hard to protect our employees from any form of discrimination and to provide an environment where employees feel safe. Hate or racism have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated by Amazon."  
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Eli's grows its cheesecake business on the Northwest Side

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Hang on to your belts: Eli’s Cheesecake is expanding on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Executives broke ground Tuesday on an expansion of the company's production facility, which will grow to 104,000 square feet. The family-run business expects to finish by early next year in the Dunning community.
CHICAGO, IL
coveteur.com

The Chicago Farmers Market Is Filled With Birkenstocks and Thrift Store Scores

Welcome to Coveteur's latest series, Farmers Market Run. As endless fans of personal style, Coveteur editors are forever curious about what people are wearing and how they're wearing it. In pursuit of style inspiration this summer, we’re heading across the country to various farmers markets—one of our favorite spots for people-watching!—to uncover off-duty style in its truest form: supporting local purveyors and buying groceries.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Joliet Amazon workers say hostile work environment goes unchecked, citing death threats, use of n-word

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Joliet filed federal complaints against the retail giant, claiming the company allowed dangerous and racially hostile behavior to fester.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us what they said took place.Workers at a Joliet warehouse found these disturbing messages on the wall of the women's bathroom two months ago.They both include the N-word.One is an insult to employees at the warehouse, known as the MDW2 facility. The other is a death threat."It's more scary than hurtful." Tori Davis describes what she and other Black employees felt when they heard about the incident."When...
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Among Top 10 US Cities Homebuyers Are Looking to Leave: Report

With the rising costs of housing and difficulty finding affordable options, some homeowners believe relocating is their best choice. A report published Friday by the real estate firm Redfin.com found a record 32.6% of users sought to move from one metro area to another in the second quarter, with surging costs putting expensive metro areas out of reach. While home sales are falling and supply is starting to rise following a pandemic-driven buying frenzy, homebuyers who can afford to relocate are doing so at "unprecedented levels," the report found.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Manager of Matteson car wash charged with trafficking 36 guns, some of which were ghost guns

CHICAGO (CBS) – A south suburban man was arrested on federal firearm charges for allegedly trafficking more than 35 guns, including ghost guns, machine guns and rifles. Arshad Zayed, 38, of Orland Hills, was charged with willfully dealing firearms without a license and illegally possessing and transferring a machine gun, according to a news release. He was arrested Wednesday morning and made an initial court appearance in federal court in Chicago. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the feds there was more going on that just the special $10 deal at the Matteson Auto Spa, located on Cicero Avenue in...
MATTESON, IL
wgnradio.com

Latest viral TikTok challenge targets Kia owners

Paul Brian, Emmy Award-winning automotive expert and analyst, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the Kia Challenge, a viral trend that’s heavily circulated on TikTok, by which criminals are able to ‘hot wire’ a vehicle using a USB cord. Follow Your Favorite...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Cycle Smithy Will Close Beloved Lincoln Park Bike Shop In September After 49 Years

LINCOLN PARK — Cycle Smithy has been helping Chicagoans find the perfect bike for 49 years — but the shop will close in September. Owner Mark Mattei, 71, said it’s time for him to retire. He’ll let the lease run out on the business, 2468 1/2 N. Clark St. In the meantime, everything’s 30 percent off, “and maybe I’ll throw what’s left over in the lake,” Mattei said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket bought at Illinois gas station

One lucky ticket holder woke up a million dollars richer Wednesday morning. While no one matched all six numbers to win last night's Mega Million's jackpot, a gas station in Huntley sold a $1 million ticket matching the first five numbers to one lucky winner, according to Illinois lottery officials.
HUNTLEY, IL

