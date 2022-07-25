Renderings Unveiled for Drexel’s Life Sciences Building at 3201 Cuthbert Street in University City, West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trash everywhere. It appears students are not making the grade when it comes to moving at Temple University. Neighbors are complaining about a big mess near their homes. “It’s heartbreaking,” Kim Jackson Brooks said. “It’s disgusting. It really truly is.” You can see it on just about every corner, every street — piles of trash more prominent than the pavement. “It’s really dirty out here,” neighbor Dennis Justice said. “We try to keep it clean, but it’s a problem. It’s been a problem for years.” Residents in North Philadelphia say they’ve been complaining about this eyesore to no avail. But around...

