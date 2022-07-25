ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renderings Unveiled for Drexel’s Life Sciences Building at 3201 Cuthbert Street in University City, West Philadelphia

By Vitali Ogorodnikov
phillyyimby.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Civic Design Review submission has revealed a set of new renderings for a 12-story, approximately half-million-square-foot mixed-use building proposed at 3201 Cuthbert Street (alternately 3200 Arch Street) at the Drexel University campus in University City, West Philadelphia. The 252-foot-tall structure (measuring from Cuthbert Street) will house 423,450 square feet...

#Drexel University#University City#West Philadelphia#Life Sciences Building#Civic Design Review#Ramsa#Kendall Heaton Associates#Burohappold Engineering#The Baupost Group
