ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Demolition Underway at 3151 Market Street in University City, West Philadelphia

By Thomas Koloski
phillyyimby.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction on 3151 Market Street, the second building in the 14-acre Schuylkill Yards project in University City, West Philadelphia, will soon be underway as demolition has commenced at the site. The building will stand alongside 3025 John F. Kennedy Boulevard and eventually 3001 John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Designed by Gensler and...

phillyyimby.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 911 South 51st Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a three-story, five-unit multi-family building at 911 South 51st Street in Cedar Park, West Philadelphia. Designed by KCA Design Associates, with GRIT Construction as the contractor, the building will span 6,095 square feet and include cellar and roof deck space. Construction costs are listed at $750,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Construction Anticipated at 2043-51 North Front Street in Fishtown

A recent site visit by Philadelphia YIMBY has r3evealed that construction has not yet begun at a six-story, 35-unit residential building at 2043-51 North Front Street in Fishtown, though permits were issued last October. Designed by CANNOdesign, the building will rise six stories tall and will feature commercial space on the ground floor and 35 bicycle spaces. Tester Construction is listed as the contractor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued For 4049 West Girard Avenue In East Parkside, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a new mixed-use development at 4049 West Girard Avenue in East Parkside, West Philadelphia. Upon completion, the new building will rise four stories, while also having a basement. There will be a commercial space located at the ground floor, with five residential units on upper floors (each being an apartment). In total the structure will span 5,544 square feet of space, while costing an estimated $554,400 to construct according to the permit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Philadelphia, PA
Business
phillyyimby.com

Renderings Revealed For 4200 Market Street In Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia

Renderings have been revealed for a new mixed-use development located at 4200 Market Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia. Designed by JKRP Architects, the new building will rise six stories tall, with a mix of commercial and residential space. Retail will be located on the ground floor of the development fronting Market Street and 42nd Street, spanning 22,511 square feet, while most of the remaining area will be occupied by 20,000 square feet of parking space. 2,707 square feet of space will be reserved for “residential common spaces.” Other amenity spaces will be located at the second floor (3,920 square feet) as well as at a roof deck atop the structure (5,000 square feet of space). In total, there will be 352 residential units within the structure. 104 accessory parking spaces will be included within the project to help serve these units, including five handicap spaces, a van accessible space, and three interior loading spaces.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

SEPTA Inks $5M Deal to Name Regional Rail Station After Wawa

Two of southeastern Pennsylvania's biggest brands are coming together on a deal, as SEPTA and Wawa announced a naming rights deal on Wednesday in which the convenience store giant chain will get a station namesake and its name in a Regional Rail line. The new "Wawa Station" will be added...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Updated Extended Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

This nicely updated trinity has ample room and many nice features. If it looks cramped, blame the pictures. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. This week’s featured trinity is a handsome early-20th-century number that got a very attractive makeover...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Many still facing property tax hike, despite Philly’s revised homestead program

A sizable subsection of Philadelphia property owners may be less-than-thrilled when they get their next property tax bill in December. Despite the city raising the homestead exemption, a popular tax break, from $45,000 to $80,000, they’ll still owe more than they did during the last tax year, if their property assessments don’t change on appeal, according to data provided by the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#University City#Market Street#Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Brandywine Realty Trust#Santander Bank
DELCO.Today

Suburban Philadelphia 2022 Rental Market: Lessees? More!

The suburban rental market for 2022 showed activity even more fierce than within the city limits. The suburban Philadelphia rental market ranked among the top 20 most in the nation in 2022 for competitiveness, writes Veronica Grecu for RentCafe. It ranked at No.17 nationally with a competitive score of 78.1....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Philly

Trash Everywhere: Temple University Students Not Making The Grade When It Comes To Moving

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trash everywhere. It appears students are not making the grade when it comes to moving at Temple University. Neighbors are complaining about a big mess near their homes. “It’s heartbreaking,” Kim Jackson Brooks said. “It’s disgusting. It really truly is.” You can see it on just about every corner, every street — piles of trash more prominent than the pavement. “It’s really dirty out here,” neighbor Dennis Justice said. “We try to keep it clean, but it’s a problem. It’s been a problem for years.” Residents in North Philadelphia say they’ve been complaining about this eyesore to no avail. But around...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy