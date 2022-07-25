Demolition Underway at 3151 Market Street in University City, West Philadelphia

Renderings have been revealed for a new mixed-use development located at 4200 Market Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia. Designed by JKRP Architects, the new building will rise six stories tall, with a mix of commercial and residential space. Retail will be located on the ground floor of the development fronting Market Street and 42nd Street, spanning 22,511 square feet, while most of the remaining area will be occupied by 20,000 square feet of parking space. 2,707 square feet of space will be reserved for “residential common spaces.” Other amenity spaces will be located at the second floor (3,920 square feet) as well as at a roof deck atop the structure (5,000 square feet of space). In total, there will be 352 residential units within the structure. 104 accessory parking spaces will be included within the project to help serve these units, including five handicap spaces, a van accessible space, and three interior loading spaces.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO