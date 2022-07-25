Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 1100 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain in less than 30 minutes has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO