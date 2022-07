Deebo Samuel is reporting to the San Francisco 49ers' training camp on Wednesday, but the star wide receiver won't participate in the club's first practice. "We all know there's a lot going on with Deebo right now," Shanahan said, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "We'll see what happens. I just had a great conversation with Deebo, so regardless of what happens, he's going to go out there and condition on the side, we'll see where he's at. Hopefully, we can figure something out soon. But we're in a good place for today."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO