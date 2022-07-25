Excitement continues to build as St. Louis City SC nears 2023 debut

BERKELEY, Mo. — The Berkeley Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in the area. Police Chief Art Jackson said officers were called at around 6:20 Wednesday evening on the 6000 block of Madison Avenue, just east of St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
MOLINE, Ill. — It's Shark Week on the Discovery Network and also the perfect time to check in on a popular story regarding sharks and one of our local bodies of water, the Mississippi River!. A recent study brought to light the possibility that a certain breed of shark...
Comments / 0