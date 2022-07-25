Flood Watch issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways and some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1027 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen in the Oro Valley area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Sutherland Wash, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River, Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Rillito River. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will maintain the minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park and Catalina Foothills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO