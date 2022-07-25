ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Aguila Valley; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Gila Bend; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 300 PM MST. * At 1100 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain in less than 30 minutes has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 100 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1004 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is possible in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Aguila. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

