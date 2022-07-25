Marshfield City Hall Staff May Get Additional Gun Training

James W. Green, age 61, of Tomah, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Serenity House in Tomah. Traditional Ho-Chunk Services will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM (Noon) at the Blue Wing Community Center. Henning Garvin will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Blue Wing Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah and also on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at the Blue Wing Community Center. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Traditional Ho-Chunk wake services will be held Monday through Wednesday evening at the Blue Wing Community Center. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

TOMAH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO