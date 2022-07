All eyes are on the Packers WRs. An interesting mix of veterans and rookies come into camp looking to fill the void that Davante Adams left. Of the rookies, the headliner was second round pick Christian Watson. It was no secret the Packers liked him during the draft and they got their man. However, I think another Packer rookie will make a huge impact this season. I’m all in on Packers rookie Romeo Doubs.

