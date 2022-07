Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday was a nice day for most locations as we got heavy downpours pushing through and providing some beneficial rainfall to help with the drought situation. We also saw sunshine to help dry things out as high temperatures managed to climb back into the lower and middle 90′s despite the extra cloud cover and storms. Expect a similar day for today as scattered showers and storms will begin developing this morning and continue to move through as we head into the afternoon.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO