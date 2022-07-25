How New Orleans' trauma teams are coping with city's surge in shootings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends and family of one Lake Charles man are asking for help. Shada Tate was walking along Bank Street somewhere between Orange and 13th Street mid-day on Friday when he was jumped and beaten. “For three guys to just get out and do this it...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Angela Stewart remembers rushing to the scene of a crash back in 2003. A speeding police car, driving without its siren on, hit her 7-year-old brother Lance as he was walking near Charity Hospital. “He flipped up in the air, out of his shoes, landed on...
Toward the end of May of this year, my living nightmare happened: Our teenage son and his friends were enjoying a Sunday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant when gunfire broke out. It’s the kind of moment that felt like the “last straw,” but we didn’t even get that kind of satisfaction. New Orleans’ issues had convinced us to move almost two years earlier.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Superintendent Shaun Ferguson chastised journalists Tuesday (July 26) for reporting on the New Orleans Police Department’s worsening manpower problems instead of more “positive” news. But even the chief admitted one of the NOPD’s latest personnel losses was especially disturbing. Scott Fanning, a...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Superintendent Shaun Ferguson chastised journalists Tuesday (July 26) for reporting on the New Orleans Police Department’s worsening manpower problems instead of more “positive” news. But even the chief admitted one of the NOPD’s latest personnel losses was especially disturbing. Two NOPD sources...
NEW ORLEANS — If you get caught by a train on Little Farms Avenue in River Ridge, you could be there for a while. “They’ll just sit right here at the crossing,” Jim LeBlanc said. “It can be a hassle and a problem.”. “It’s just a...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Amedisys Home Health is helping provide some relief for senior residents in the lake area. “We live in Southwest Louisiana, Southwest Louisiana is one hot place right, so we know by going into these patients homes and into these residents homes of the community that they have a big need for fans,” Amedisys Home Health employee, Lawrence Sims said.
Two tourists who came to New Orleans on vacation and had their car stolen with their dogs inside have been reunited with their animals. Early in the day on July 19, two people from Texas had parked their white 2010 Ford F-150 at a gas station on the 4300 block of Louisa Street.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2022. Drekelyn Phillip Chester L. Gardiner, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Traysean Devon Marsh, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search was on today. “We are looking to full a multitude of many different positions, front of the house, back of the house, and all ranging from on the casino floor to the slot department, the cage department,” HR manager Leslie Thibodeaux, said.
The four young suspects accused in a Metairie kidnapping that ended after a wild chase on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway Bridge earlier this month broke into the victims' home and tortured a father and son for hours while demanding $80,000 in cash, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators said. When they...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Nelson Road shopping center where Kroger is located has been purchased by a New Orleans-based company. Block Investors bought the shopping center from KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC, the Acadiana Advocate is reporting. The terms of the deal for the 24,316-square-foot property were not...
NEW ORLEANS, La (WGNO) – A man was left wounded after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Tuesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident is being investigated as an Aggravated Battery by Shooting. The NOPD says they responded to the 2000 block of Hope St. after...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Co-Op is warning customers of a recent phone scam that claims members have overpaid on their bill and are eligible for reimbursement. BECi says it will never ask its members to provide or verify their financial information over the phone. Anyone who receives...
NEW ORLEANS — A longtime nurse has decided to retire after 52 years of service in the New Orleans Metro area. Acquelyn Donsereaux began her more than half a century's long career at Touro Infirmary before making the transition to teaching. She went on to train the next generation of nurses at Sidney Collier, the Dryades YMCA and most recently, Delgado Community College.
Results Released for July DWI Checkpoint in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On July 25, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, July 22 CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 2903 Opelousas Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics.
NEW ORLEANS — A local 16-year-old is on a mission to raise money for Boy Scout Troops, and he's doing it one bottlecap at a time. Brent Normand II's art is now being sold in a Metairie boutique, NOLA Forever By K. Bottlecaps that could've been destined for the...
Comments / 1