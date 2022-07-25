ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

How New Orleans' trauma teams are coping with city's surge in shootings

KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Jamie Peacock: NOLA crime drained us of hope, so we left

Toward the end of May of this year, my living nightmare happened: Our teenage son and his friends were enjoying a Sunday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant when gunfire broke out. It’s the kind of moment that felt like the “last straw,” but we didn’t even get that kind of satisfaction. New Orleans’ issues had convinced us to move almost two years earlier.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Lake Charles, LA
Sports
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Lake Charles fan drive

Elijah Miller’s mother came up with an ingenious way to potentially save her son’s life. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Amedisys Home Health handing out donated box fans in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Amedisys Home Health is helping provide some relief for senior residents in the lake area. “We live in Southwest Louisiana, Southwest Louisiana is one hot place right, so we know by going into these patients homes and into these residents homes of the community that they have a big need for fans,” Amedisys Home Health employee, Lawrence Sims said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 27, 2022. Drekelyn Phillip Chester L. Gardiner, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Traysean Devon Marsh, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

More than 100 people attend job fair in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search was on today. “We are looking to full a multitude of many different positions, front of the house, back of the house, and all ranging from on the casino floor to the slot department, the cage department,” HR manager Leslie Thibodeaux, said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Coping#Southwest Louisiana#Violent Crime#Kplc
KPLC TV

New Orleans-based company buys Nelson Road shopping center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Nelson Road shopping center where Kroger is located has been purchased by a New Orleans-based company. Block Investors bought the shopping center from KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC, the Acadiana Advocate is reporting. The terms of the deal for the 24,316-square-foot property were not...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KPLC TV

Beauregard Electric Co-Op warns of recent phone scam

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Co-Op is warning customers of a recent phone scam that claims members have overpaid on their bill and are eligible for reimbursement. BECi says it will never ask its members to provide or verify their financial information over the phone. Anyone who receives...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
WDSU

New Orleans nurse retiring after more than half a century on the job

NEW ORLEANS — A longtime nurse has decided to retire after 52 years of service in the New Orleans Metro area. Acquelyn Donsereaux began her more than half a century's long career at Touro Infirmary before making the transition to teaching. She went on to train the next generation of nurses at Sidney Collier, the Dryades YMCA and most recently, Delgado Community College.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Local Boy Scout turns a hobby into a thriving business

NEW ORLEANS — A local 16-year-old is on a mission to raise money for Boy Scout Troops, and he's doing it one bottlecap at a time. Brent Normand II's art is now being sold in a Metairie boutique, NOLA Forever By K. Bottlecaps that could've been destined for the...
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy