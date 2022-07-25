ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Chiefs place rookie WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve, sign two offensive linemen

By Herbie Teope
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide receiver Justyn Ross’ season is over before the 2022 campaign begins. The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday placed Ross, an undrafted rookie out of Clemson, on injured reserve with a foot injury. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed last week when quarterbacks, rookies and select players reported...

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
PackerCentral

Packers Adding 6-Foot-5 Former USFL Receiver

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed a free-agent receiver, but it’s neither Odell Beckham nor Julio Jones. As first reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Packers have added Osirus Mitchell, a receiver from the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions, according to a source. It is the second USFL addition for the Packers before the start of training camp following the signing of tight end Sal Cannella.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Watson
Person
Aaron Parker
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
David Steinmetz
Person
Corey Coleman
Bring Me The Sports

Vikings announcer says Mike Zimmer 'snapped' when Kirk Cousins pushed him

Maybe Mike Zimmer didn't like that moment that Kirk Cousins got in his face after Greg Joseph's 54-yard field goal beat the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium last season. It was Oct. 10, 2021 and the Vikings had let another late-game lead slip away only have have Cousins lead a quick drive that led to the game-winning field goal, which led to the candid scene of Cousins and Zimmer shoving each other on live TV.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Chiefs report to camp without longtime club cornerstones

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Two cornerstones of the Chiefs’ four straight AFC title game appearances walked into training camp elsewhere this week, and Kansas City coach Andy Reid will be spending much of the next month figuring out how to replace them. That task alone could determine whether a fifth consecutive championship game appearance awaits in January. The biggest departure came when the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a package of draft picks in January, a move made with an eye both on long-term success and the bottom line but with the immediate effect of depriving Patrick Mahomes of his favorite downfield playmaker since the moment their QB stepped foot in the league. The other big hole opened up on defense, where Tyrann Mathieu was allowed to leave in free agency, taking not only one of their biggest playmakers on that side of the ball out of the equation but also removing one of the locker room leaders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
AOL Corp

Aaron Rodgers arrives at Packers training camp looking like a Nicolas Cage impersonator

Aaron Rodgers spent last season trying to look like John Wick. This year, it appears he has a new inspiration. [Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]. The Green Bay Packers quarterback arrived at training camp Tuesday with some long hair, a short beard, a white tank top and some light blue jeans. In other words, he was styled exactly like Nicolas Cage's character in "Con Air," Cameron Poe.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kc Chiefs#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Clemson#The University Of Buffalo#The Atlanta Falcons#The Buffalo Bills#The Miami Dolphins
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns reveal quarterback plans if Deshaun Watson is suspended

When the Cleveland Browns traded for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this year, he was expected to become the team’s next starter at quarterback. However, with Watson facing a possible suspension from the NFL, the Browns might need to come up with other plans. Cleveland signed veteran...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical, wiping out $7.5 million injury guarantee

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical Tuesday and thus won’t be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. That wipes out Garoppolo’s $7.5 million injury guarantee, leaving no guaranteed money on his contract unless he’s on the team’s roster Week 1. (Spoiler alert: He won’t be.)
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Associated Press

Chiefs hold first full-squad workout with jobs to be won

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire trotted down the long hill toward the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice field, one day after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list, and the competition was on to be the starting running back this season. Just like jobs at left tackle, cornerback and even wide receiver. The Chiefs had their first full-squad workout of training camp on a warm, humid Wednesday morning with a cast that looks a lot different from how they finished last season. Edwards-Helaire is competing with Ronald Jones II and a bevy of others for carries in the backfield, the cornerback job opposite L’Jarius Sneed is up for grabs and, after the departure of Tyreek Hill and two other receivers, the pecking order for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still to be determined. “Looks like we’re in good shape, got a little foundation there and we’ll start building on that,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who wasted no time pitting tentative starters against each other with a crowd of thousands on hand.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy