KC Chiefs place rookie WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve, sign two offensive linemen

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Clyde Edwards-Helaire trotted down the long hill toward the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice field, one day after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list, and the competition was on to be the starting running back this season. Just like jobs at left tackle, cornerback and even wide receiver. The Chiefs had their first full-squad workout of training camp on a warm, humid Wednesday morning with a cast that looks a lot different from how they finished last season. Edwards-Helaire is competing with Ronald Jones II and a bevy of others for carries in the backfield, the cornerback job opposite L’Jarius Sneed is up for grabs and, after the departure of Tyreek Hill and two other receivers, the pecking order for quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still to be determined. “Looks like we’re in good shape, got a little foundation there and we’ll start building on that,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who wasted no time pitting tentative starters against each other with a crowd of thousands on hand.
