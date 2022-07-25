ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

The best way for a child to learn is through fun!

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 3 days ago

Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson for Waterford.org, says the best way for a child to learn, is through fun!. That's why they're partnering with the Eccles Dinosaur Park in Ogden and the Dinosaur Discover Site...

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

A Guide to Fifth Water Hot Springs

Getting to Fifth Water Hot Springs is easy once you know where to go. Just a short 2.5-mile hike will take you to the scenic hot springs and waterfall. You’ll want to pack a picnic lunch and bring some drinks. You can also rent a tent or RV and camp right at the hot springs, which is a great idea for families. This article will give you an overview of your trip.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Famous Utah chicken chain, Pretty Bird announces 4th location

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s very own Celebrity Chef Viet Pham and his wife Alexis Pham have confirmed the expansion of their nationally-renowned chicken joint, Pretty Bird, to Midvale. On July 20, Alexis took to Instagram to unveil some pretty delicious news: “Pretty Bird 4 coming...
MIDVALE, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Visit These 3 Utah Public Gardens

Formality enjoys a surprising twist in Red Butte’s Ruth P. Eccles Herb Garden, where loose curves—rather than traditional diamonds and squares—shape a boxwood parterre woven through lush beds of fragrant herbs and edible flowers. This inspiring space is just one corner of Red Butte’s 21 acres of gardens in the heart of Salt Lake City. Red Butte and these two other fresh public gardens offer respite worth savoring in any season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

SLC Foodie only reviews good places, so you know they're great!

MONARCA – Salt Lake City. Smashed avocado, jalapeño, lime, pico de gallo made fresh in house daily, served with homemade tortilla chips. Three fresh made tacos cooked with crispy melted cheese and filled with our house made brisket birria served with a side of delicious consommé for dipping.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ogden, UT
Society
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Society
City
Ogden, UT
City
St. George, UT
Ogden, UT
Lifestyle
ABC 4

“The Situation” shares the journey of unconditional love of sisterhood from birth to death and beyond

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Here’s the situation – two sisters going thru the ups and downs of life together, supporting one another every step of the way. From their early days as little girls growing up in Minnesota thru adulthood, and eventually the untimely death of the older sister. That’s the story behine the book, The Situation: A Radical Journey Thru Sisterhood.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Unique Utah bakery serves ‘pasties’ with historic ties

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new pastry shop paying homage to Utah’s mining history is opening in Salt Lake City this month, bringing classic hand pies to the heart of the city. The Dough Miner, a bakery offering sweet and savory hand pies, will be celebrating its grand opening on July 27 located at […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Michelle Lindsey, Blackridge Elementary School, Herriman, UT

“Ms. Lindsey is an amazing teacher at helping her students achieve academically! She understands how to teach the curriculum in a way that is accessible to many students to help them be successful. She is also great at communicating with parents about how they can help their child at home. She made first grade a fun experience for my daughter and helped her academic skills grow tremendously. Ms. Lindsey gave the students many fun and interesting learning experiences, including hatching chicks. She is extremely kind and puts students at ease in her class. She deserves to be recognized for her outstanding contributions to the education of her students.”
HERRIMAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Park#Waterford Upstart
utahbusiness.com

The Dough Miner in Salt Lake City opens

Salt Lake City — The Dough Miner opened its first kitchen and welcomes friends, neighbors, locals, and visitors to their Salt Lake location to try their unique and famous pasties (pronounced “pass-tees”). “We are so excited to bring pasties back to Salt Lake City!” says Ken Roderman...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
QSR magazine

Pinkbox Doughnuts Opens First Location Outside of Nevada

Pinkbox Doughnuts, the Las Vegas founded doughnut brand known for its one-of-a-kind menu of 70+ rotating doughnuts, announces the grand opening of its first out-of-state location in St. George, Utah. Pinkbox St. George will begin welcoming customers Saturday, August 13th with the new location showcasing a unique Utah-themed doughnut in addition to its full lineup of tasty treats, its collection of branded merchandise, and its signature, whimsical décor throughout the shop of pink drips on the walls, 3-dimensional sprinkles, and pink floor stripes. The 2,700 square foot St. George location includes a drive-thru and a patio, complete with a doughnut table and oversized Instagram-able pink doughnut statue with sprinkles in front.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
silvertonstandard.com

Hiker Missing Since July 17th

Daniel Lamthach has been missing in the Trinity Peaks area since Sunday, July 17th. (Editor’s note: this article was written Tuesday July 26th and therefore information may have changed before print. For most current information check out Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado Facebook page) Daniel Lamthach a 5’4, 130lb, 22-year-old male from Salt Lake City Utah was last seen at Molas Lake camping area on Sunday July 17th when he embarked on a day’s trail run…
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
ABC 4

Where to find the best taco in Utah

Recently recognized for the best taco in Utah, Whimpy and Fritz, is a local hit. Co-owner, Lefty Montoya, joined us in the GTU kitchen to show us what their smoked carnitas is all about. Ingredients:. Cilantro. onion. pickled red onion. smoked chipotle red sauce. cotija cheese. flash smoked slow-cooked carnitas.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Spider bites send popular Utah leader to ICU

SALT LAKE CITY — A popular and beloved community leader ended up in the ICU after getting multiple spider bites. Her family and friends are now praying for her recovery. Susi Feltch-Malohifo'ou, 59, runs the nonprofit Pacific Islander foundation called PIK2AR, which stands for Pacific Islander Knowledge to Action Resources. It's an organization that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault get the resources they need.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahrealtygroup.com

3341 S 4400 W, West Valley City, UT 84120

This Tri-level Boasts 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a nice West Valley Neighborhood right across from the Park. This fully fenced backyard comes with a covered deck and porch, a two car garage, shed, playground, and room for RV parking. Conveniently located close to Shopping, Freeway Access, and Schools, and UTA. Sqft figures are provided as a courtesy only, Buyer is advise to obtain an independent measurement.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Disney Institute comes to Utah

GTU Host Deena Manzanares spoke with Timo Gorner, Vice President of Disney Institute and National Geographic Live virtually to talk about what Disney will be bringing to the Wasatch Front this week. The Walt Disney Company has been creating magic and memories to several generations for nearly a century. Whether...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire at Ogden Temple reported by freeway drivers, neighbors

OREM, Utah — Fire crews responded to a fire at the Orem Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints late Monday night. Battalion Chief Shaun Hirst, of Orem Fire, said that people in nearby apartments and drivers passing the site on I-15 called to report a fire on the top floor of the Temple which is still under construction.
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy