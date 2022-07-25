The best way for a child to learn is through fun!

“Ms. Lindsey is an amazing teacher at helping her students achieve academically! She understands how to teach the curriculum in a way that is accessible to many students to help them be successful. She is also great at communicating with parents about how they can help their child at home. She made first grade a fun experience for my daughter and helped her academic skills grow tremendously. Ms. Lindsey gave the students many fun and interesting learning experiences, including hatching chicks. She is extremely kind and puts students at ease in her class. She deserves to be recognized for her outstanding contributions to the education of her students.”

HERRIMAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO