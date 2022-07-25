ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Renting is cheaper than buying a starter home in most metros, analysis finds

By Ryan Bass, Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INnZc_0gsihuRe00

( NewsNation ) — A new report shows that despite surging rental prices, it’s still more affordable to rent than it is to buy a starter home in most major metropolitan areas.

Last month, in 38 of the 50 largest metros, it was cheaper to pay a landlord than a mortgage for a starter home, according to a recent R ealtor.com analysis . That’s a big change from just a few months ago.

The Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate increases have made the monthly cost to buy a first-time home about $416 more per month than it would have been last year.

Some of the cities where renting was more affordable were hot spots including San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. That’s despite June rental prices spiking 14.1% over the past year.

The rising cost to find a home or an apartment will eventually start to slow down, experts say, they just can’t pinpoint exactly when.

June inflation hits 9.1%, highest in four decades

“We are not as volatile, say, as the stock market. But we do have cycles, and we do follow those cycles,” said Bonnie Heatzig, executive director of luxury sales at Douglas Elliman.

Even apartment complex owners know a rental hike slowdown is overdue.

“I think rentals are a little bit high above what they should be,” said Steve Davis, CEO of Total Wealth Academy. “I’m loving it as an apartment owner. But I do recognize that I’m gonna stop raising rents here in a little while, and just let it sit for a couple of years so I don’t end up with a lot of vacancy.”

But if your goal is to buy a first home, it’s cheaper to do so in cities such as Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Cleveland, Baltimore or Indianapolis, according to the Realtor.com report . For those looking to put down roots somewhere, it might be the better option.

“If you plan on staying in the area where you are and you can afford to buy,” Heatzig said, “I think it’s your best bet if you can find something that you like within your price point.”

Shadow inflation: What it is and how you’re already paying it

There are still bargains to find in some of the bigger metros, but Davis said suburbs offer some of the better prices.

“Outside of the city is the best bang for your buck,” Davis said.

Whether it’s better in the current market to rent or buy all depends on your financial situation and where you want to live, experts said. But if you’re dead set on buying that dream home, it might take some patience.

“It’s quite a few cities where they’ve seen 20% drops in the average sale price. And I think we’ll continue to see that until it corrects to the real number,” Davis said. “But it’s going to take time — I would say two years minimum, and maybe even three.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in northeast El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man and a woman in their 30’s were found dead inside their northeast El Paso home. According to El Paso police, officers initially responded to a domestic disturbance call around 1-30 in the morning at a home on the 7100 block of Red Man Drive. Details are limited right now, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD arrest man responsible for fatal hit-and-run

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit (STI) identified and arrested the driver involved in a traffic fatality from June 18th, 2022. On Monday, July 25th, STI’s investigation and an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers led to this arrest on Monday July 25, 2022. The offender was identified as 20-year-old Christopher Perez […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Real Estate
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
Local
Texas Society
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Society
The Atlantic

Why Your House Was So Expensive

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. There’s no hiding from America’s housing crisis. Do you want to buy a place? Home prices recently surged to all-time highs, after the inventory of available homes plunged to a record low. Want to rent, instead? Rents in June rose at the fastest pace in four decades, in part because new housing construction relative to the total population was lower in the 2010s than in any decade on record.
REAL ESTATE
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Davis
KTSM

Killeen man charged in 2021 slaying of El Paso teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say they’ve captured the man responsible for the 2021 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Far East El Paso. Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, is charged with Murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on December 21, 2021. Jennings was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in his hometown of Killeen, Texas, and extradited to El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renting#Metropolitan Areas#Pittsburgh#Landlord#The Federal Reserve#Total Wealth Academy
KTSM

EPPD is investigating a suspicious death in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is dead in Far East El Paso in what El Paso Police are calling a “suspicious” death. The call initially came in as a welfare check on a woman in the 2100 block of William Caples Street in Far East El Paso. Upon making entry to the home […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman arrested after spitting at EPCSO deputy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is behind bars after deputies responded to a domestic verbal dispute in Fabens, that turned into a confrontation with law enforcement. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials say theiy got the call shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station were sent to the 300 block of Northwest ‘I’ Avenue in Fabens.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigates collision and shots fired in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The gang unit is investigating a shooting on a residential area in west side El Paso. El Paso Police Department responded to a call on the shots fired at the intersection of Confetti and Cabaret. Our photographer reported seeing two black sedan cars collided and extensive damage to the front […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces Wednesday evening

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department confirm an officer involved shooting in the 700 block of Telshor. People are being advised to avoid the area. The shooting happened Wednesday evening. KTSM reported a heavy police presence in the area. LCPD are blocking off Telshor Boulevard in both directions at the intersection […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
KTSM

Juarez woman struck in central El Paso, died from injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman succumbed to her injures after she was hit by a vehicle late night on Friday July 22, 2022. The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit investigated a crash and revealed the Toyota Tacoma, driven by Larry Olsen, was traveling eastbound on Fort Boulevard and was stopped […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD update: Woman’s ‘suspicious’ death now ruled a murder

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says 51-year old Marisela Velez was murdered and preliminary investigations by EPPD help them determine that signs of struggle did happen and police suggest the attack was directed at her. Related Story: This is in relation to the ‘suspicious’ death that EPPD discovered on Tuesday, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy