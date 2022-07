A 27-year-old Ohio man confessed to raping 10-year-old girl. Gershon Fuentes is under arrest and being charged with the rape of a child under the age of 13. The 10-year-old had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion since her home state of Ohio has a new ban on the procedure after six weeks. July 13, 2022.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO