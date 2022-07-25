ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Area sports roundup (7/25): Packers reportedly work out Stanley

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kH5WL_0gsiWdrS00
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nate Stanley warms up before a preseason game on Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press

Report: Stanley works out with GB

The Green Bay Packers have had a workout with quarterback Nate Stanley, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Monday.

Yardbarker

Update on Packers Lineman Bakhtiari and Jenkins

Ahead of the first day of training camp, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst provided some insight into the recoveries of two key pieces of the team. Mystery has been surrounding David Bakhtiari’s time line and while Elgton Jenkins hasn’t had as much attention, there hasn’t been much said. With regular press conferences happening again, Gutekunst gave an update on Bakhtiari and Jenkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

I’m All In On Packers Rookie Romeo Doubs

All eyes are on the Packers WRs. An interesting mix of veterans and rookies come into camp looking to fill the void that Davante Adams left. Of the rookies, the headliner was second round pick Christian Watson. It was no secret the Packers liked him during the draft and they got their man. However, I think another Packer rookie will make a huge impact this season. I’m all in on Packers rookie Romeo Doubs.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Chryst comments on resignation, investigation surrounding Bill Sheridan

Wisconsin had to make a coaching change during the offseason after ILB coach Bill Sheridan stepped down. In a recent interview at B1G Media Days on Wednesday, Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst stated that he wasn’t happy with how the situation was handled according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Packers extend head coach Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL over the last three seasons, and the argument could be made that they are the most dominant team in the league currently, at least in terms of the regular season. The man who deserves the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers WR Allen Lazard aiming high during pivotal 2022 campaign

GREEN BAY – Allen Lazard had a plan for how to approach the most important offseason of his football career. After years of training in Phoenix, the Packers' fourth-year receiver flipped the script this summer and returned home to Iowa instead. It was music to the ears of his...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers extend director of football operations Russ Ball

On Monday, news broke in Green Bay from Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy. Murphy stated in a press conference that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball had all agreed to contract extensions with the franchise earlier this offseason. Ball, in particular, does not get enough credit for the job that he has done behind the scenes in Green Bay's front office.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers provide injury update on All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari

GREEN BAY – Despite the long recovery for left tackle David Bakhtiari that is now extending into the start of training camp, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst expressed no concerns he'll eventually return to his All-Pro level. Just prior to Wednesday's first practice, Gutekunst also wasn't putting any timeline...
GREEN BAY, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

